purelyIV Expands Concierge Wellness Platform with New IV Therapies, Memberships, and Digital Experience

purelyIV announces a major expansion of its concierge wellness platform, including new IV drips, redesigned memberships and packages, the launch of a Fullscript supplement dispensary, upcoming lab services, and a redesigned website built around client needs.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- purelyIV, a concierge mobile IV therapy and wellness provider serving Metro Detroit, today announced a major expansion of its services and digital platform designed to make proactive wellness care more accessible and personalized.

The expansion includes the introduction of several new IV therapy options, a restructured membership and package system based on client usage patterns, the launch of a Fullscript-powered supplement dispensary, and a redesigned website focused on helping clients choose the right services with confidence.

Over the past year, purelyIV has continued to evolve beyond on-demand IV hydration, building a broader concierge wellness platform guided by nurse practitioner oversight and informed by real client feedback.

New IV Therapy Options

purelyIV has added several new IV drips designed around specific wellness goals, including recovery, stress support, immune support, performance, digestive support, and men's and women's wellness. Each therapy is guided by a nurse practitioner and delivered by licensed registered nurses in the comfort of the client's home.

Redesigned Memberships and Packages

The company has restructured both memberships and IV packages to better reflect how clients actually use IV therapy. Memberships now offer clearer tiers and monthly flexibility, while packages provide prepaid options for clients who prefer flexibility without an ongoing commitment.

Launch of Fullscript Supplement Dispensary

purelyIV has also launched a Fullscript-powered supplement dispensary, giving clients access to clinician-grade supplements delivered directly to their door. The platform allows for curated recommendations, easy reordering, and integration with ongoing wellness plans.

Upcoming Lab Services

As part of its continued expansion, purelyIV is preparing to introduce concierge lab services, allowing clients to access common wellness and performance lab panels with options for at-home draws and clinician-reviewed results.

New Website Experience

To support these expanded offerings, purelyIV has redesigned its website to improve clarity and usability. Clients can now browse IV therapies by goal, search by ingredient or outcome, explore memberships and packages more easily, and navigate the platform seamlessly on mobile or desktop.

"We've rethought how we present and deliver concierge wellness care," said Michael Boumansour, CEO of purelyIV.

"Everything we've rolled out is based on how our clients actually use these services, with the goal of making high-quality care easier to understand and access."

For more information, visit https://purelyiv.com.

