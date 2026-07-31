Purina and Senior Dog Veterinary Society Collaborate to Advance Nutrition Care for Aging Dogs

ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more dogs live into their golden years, veterinary teams are seeing an increasing need for proactive care that supports healthy aging. Recognizing this shift, Purina has announced its partnership with the Senior Dog Veterinary Society to help veterinary professionals address the unique health and nutritional needs of older dogs. The collaboration will deliver nutritional insights for Senior Dog Veterinary Society members as well as the broader veterinary professional community.

The senior dog population has grown substantially over the past 15 years, with more than half of U.S. dog-owning households sharing their homes with a senior dog.1 As dogs age into the senior years, it's increasingly important to understand that their bodies and nutritional needs are changing too.

"Senior dogs are not simply adult dogs who have reached a certain birthday," said Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, senior veterinarian at Purina. "Subtle changes in muscle condition, mobility, cognition and digestive health may begin before a more significant decline, creating an important opportunity for veterinary teams to take a more proactive approach to senior dog care – especially through nutrition."

Addressing the Senior Nutrition Gap

Unlike puppies or adult dogs, there is no universally defined 'senior' life stage for dogs, as life expectancy and aging rates can vary significantly by breed, size, genetics and environment. As a result, organizations such as the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) do not establish specific nutritional requirements for senior dogs, making individualized nutrition that is created in partnership with veterinary nutritionists and backed by scientifically proven benefits an important part of supporting healthy aging. Over the past century, Purina scientists have researched canine nutrition and made countless breakthroughs that have been proven to help dogs live longer, healthier lives, including extending the healthy years for senior dogs.

Creating a More Consistent Approach to Senior Care

The Senior Dog Veterinary Society aims to help veterinary professionals advance the care and experience of older canine patients through advanced-training certifications from industry leading specialists and researchers. Through the partnership, Purina will provide veterinary professionals with additional tools, including nutrition webinars from board-certified veterinary nutritionists, to build clinical expertise and empower veterinary teams to use nutrition as a tool for healthy aging.

Open to members of the Senior Dog Veterinary Society, the Purina webinar courses are RACE approved and each webinar qualifies for one hour of CE credit. The first webinar, titled Feeding the Healthy Senior Dog: Nutrition Strategies for Proactive Aging is presented by Martha Cline, DVM, DACVIM (Nutrition), Purina veterinary nutritionist and will take place on Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. To register, click here.

"Senior dogs don't wake up one day and suddenly become old. They change gradually, and nutrition is one of the ways we can support them through that process. I'm excited to partner with Purina to help veterinary professionals better understand how nutrition fits into proactive senior care," said Monica Tarantino, DVM, Co-Founder of the Senior Dog Veterinary Society.

By partnering with the Senior Dog Veterinary Society, Purina will help bring nutrition insights into everyday practice, equipping veterinary professionals with actionable strategies to support healthy aging and personalized care for senior dogs.

For more information on the Senior Dog Veterinary Society and future Purina webinars, visit https://www.seniordogvets.com/.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com.

About the Senior Dog Veterinary Society

The Senior Dog Veterinary Society is dedicated to advancing the care and experience of senior and geriatric canine patients. Its mission is to foster excellence in senior dog care through comprehensive education, collaborative community support and the promotion of best practices, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for senior dogs. Learn more at SeniorDogVets.com.

1 MRI-Simmons USA National Consumer Study. Summer 2022. Data reported in PETS International. November 2022: "Senior Pets and Pet Care."

SOURCE Nestle Purina PetCare