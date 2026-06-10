Unique facility connects hundreds of pediatric patients with their pets

during extended hospital stays

ST. LOUIS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer marks a significant milestone as the Purina Family Pet Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital celebrates its 10th anniversary. Since the opening in May 2016, the center has been a pioneering facility in the country, dedicated to incorporating the healing power of pets into patient care.

Purina Family Pet Center Celebrates 10 Years of Bringing Comfort to Families at St. Louis Children's Hospital Speed Speed St. Louis Children's Hospital patient Molly O’Keefe with her dogs Sally and Cocoa in Purina Family Pet Center St. Louis Children's Hospital patient William Petla with his dog Bristol in Purina Family Pet Center

"It's been well-documented in academic studies that children bond deeply with their pets," said Dr. Annie Valuska, Principal Scientist on Purina's Pet Behavior team. "That strong connection can help improve a child's well-being and reduce the effects of stress. In an environment as stressful and isolating as a hospital setting can be, the Purina Family Pet Center can aid in facilitating positive health outcomes for patients through the impact of the human-bond."

The mission of the Purina Family Pet Center is to bring joy and comfort to families by reuniting young patients with their beloved pets during extended hospital stays. Over the past decade, the Pet Center has facilitated more than 600 pet-patient reunions, providing essential emotional support to children from various departments, including General Medicine, Behavioral Health, Hematology-Oncology, and Neurology.

"As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Purina Family Pet Center, we are deeply grateful for our partnership with Purina and their commitment to our patients and families," said Trish Lollo, President of St. Louis Children's Hospital and Group President for BJC East Region. "For patients facing extended hospital stays, reconnecting with a beloved pet brings comfort, joy, and a sense of normalcy during difficult moments. Over the last decade, the Pet Center has made these meaningful reunions possible, supporting patients' emotional well-being throughout their healing journey."

In more recent years, St. Louis Children's Hospital placed a strong emphasis on expanding access to the Pet Center's services. In 2025, this commitment enabled 23 personal pet reunions, allowing more patients than ever to heal alongside their family pets. Additionally, the Pet Center enriched the lives of more than 3,800 individuals participating in special pet-themed events designed specifically for pediatric patients.

Highlights from the Last Five Years:

The Purina Family Pet Center underwent a design refresh, including the addition of a new library, upgraded and accessible furniture, and a warm, inviting paint scheme to create a home-like atmosphere for families. Personalized signage welcomes kids and pets by name, and creates memorable photo opportunities.





Overhead audio featuring dog-related music in the Purina Family Pet Center enhances the atmosphere during visits, while a wider array of pet toys and Purina treats ensures families can enjoy their time together in various engaging ways.





The addition of broadcasting equipment allows the hospital to host a dedicated television channel featuring programming live from the Purina Family Pet Center, which can be accessed directly from patients' rooms. The new pet-themed content allows those who may not have a pet of their own to experience the joy of animals.

"Pets have an incredible way of lifting spirits, and we've seen that firsthand over the last 10 years with these patients and their families," said Bill Etling, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Purina. "The Purina Family Pet Center is more than just a space; it's a refuge where kids can find comfort and joy with their own furry friends when they need it most. At Purina, we believe people and pets are better together, and through this partnership with St. Louis Children's Hospital, we're able to bring that belief to life in a really meaningful way."

In addition to the Purina Family Pet Center, the company also supports two additional pet-related programs at St. Louis Children's Hospital aimed to provide peace and comfort: the Purina Paws for Hope program, as well as the hospital's resident facility dogs, Duo Dogs Casey and Opal. Purina Paws for Hope features 58 certified therapy dog teams that volunteer across St. Louis Children's Hospital facilities. In 2025, these volunteer teams reported 141,903 interactions with patients, family members and staff, and logged 5,327 hours of service, and in addition, Casey and Opal were credited with 9,115 interactions with both patients and staff.

To learn more about the Purina Family Pet Center, visit the St. Louis Children's Hospital website.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

SOURCE Nestle Purina PetCare