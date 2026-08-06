PuroClean Encourages Property Owners to Assess First Before Making Financial Decisions After Property Damage Strikes

Restoration experts from leading franchise brand urge homeowners and businesses to understand the full extent of property damage before deciding how to fund recovery.

TAMARAC, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When property damage occurs, many home and business owners immediately ask the same question: Should I file an insurance claim? According to PuroClean, they're asking the wrong first question. Before making financial or insurance-related decisions, property owners should first understand the full extent of the damage with a professional assessment.

PuroClean’s IICRC-certified technicians use thermal imaging and moisture detection technology to assess hidden water damage, helping property owners understand the full extent of damage before making restoration or insurance claim decisions.

PuroClean, an international leader in property damage restoration, encourages an assess-first approach to identify hidden damage, avoid secondary damage, and make informed remediation choices. Early assessment and immediate mitigation help protect not only the property and its contents, but also the property owner's long-term financial interests.

Visible damage is often only part of the story. Water may spread behind walls and beneath flooring, smoke and soot can penetrate hidden areas, and mold can develop in spaces property owners cannot readily see. Without a professional assessment, homeowners and businesses may underestimate the extent of damage, delay necessary mitigation efforts, or make financial decisions based on incomplete information.

"After working in this industry for over 30 years, I've seen countless innovations, but there is one thing that hasn't changed: the initial decisions property owners make after a loss are the most important," said PuroClean COO George Hernandez. "When property owners impacted by a loss have an understanding of the full scope of the damage, and understand what comes next, they're in a much stronger position to protect their property, their finances, and their peace of mind. That's why every PuroClean response begins with helping property owners understand the damage first, so they can make informed decisions with confidence."

Restoration leaders at PuroClean understand that property damage creates urgency, but they also emphasize that urgency should not dictate the decision-making process.

PuroClean advises home and business owners to follow a clear sequence after discovering property damage:

Stabilize the Situation: When it is safe to do so, stop the source of the damage and protect the property from further loss. This may include shutting off the water supply, contacting emergency services, or moving valuable belongings out of the affected area.





When it is safe to do so, stop the source of the damage and protect the property from further loss. This may include shutting off the water supply, contacting emergency services, or moving valuable belongings out of the affected area. Obtain a Professional Property Assessment: Have a reputable restoration company evaluate the property to determine the full extent of the damage, including issues that may not be visible, such as hidden moisture, smoke residue, or conditions that could lead to mold growth. A thorough assessment provides the information needed to make informed recovery decisions.

Have a reputable restoration company evaluate the property to determine the full extent of the damage, including issues that may not be visible, such as hidden moisture, smoke residue, or conditions that could lead to mold growth. A thorough assessment provides the information needed to make informed recovery decisions. Understand Your Options: Review the assessment findings, including the scope of damage, estimated restoration costs, and restoration recommendations, as compared to your personal insurance coverage.





Review the assessment findings, including the scope of damage, estimated restoration costs, and restoration recommendations, as compared to your personal insurance coverage. Make an Informed Decision: Determine whether filing an insurance claim or self-paying is the most appropriate solution for your situation. Every loss is different, and every insurance policy is different. The best decision should be based on the scope of the damage, your policy, and your long-term financial interests.

Restoration and insurance are complementary parts of the recovery process. A professional assessment helps establish the true extent of the damage, while insurance helps determine how that loss may be handled under the policy.

"The goal isn't to encourage or discourage filing an insurance claim," said PuroClean CIO Nick Hindle. "It's to ensure everyone starts with the same understanding of the damage. A professional assessment establishes the facts early, creating a stronger foundation for property owners, restoration professionals, and insurance partners to work together toward the best possible outcome."

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for water damage mitigation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential customers and commercial clients across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in following the latest cutting-edge cleaning and restoration standards and practices.

SOURCE PuroClean