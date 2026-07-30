Pusan National University Researchers Have Developed a Hybrid Quantum Network with Indistinguishable Quantum Sources

Researchers have demonstrated successful two-photon interference between a warm atomic ensemble and quantum dots

BUSAN, South Korea, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Large-scale quantum communication networks require both reliable quantum memories and coherent single-photon sources for efficient quantum information exchange. While various single photon sources have been developed recently, each has inherent limitations, making a scalable and functional quantum network challenging to achieve.

The two photon sources exhibit high spectral overlaps and demonstrate two photon interference with high visibility, representing an essential step for large-scale quantum networks

Hybrid quantum architectures that combine different quantum light sources can address these challenges. For example, QDs, which are not well suited for photon storage, can be paired with atomic systems that provide reliable frequency standards and quantum memories. In such architectures, QDs can serve as bright, high-rate photon sources, while atomic systems handle photon storage and synchronization. However, a key challenge in realizing such hybrid quantum architectures is interfacing different quantum light sources. Single photons emitted from different sources exhibit distinct spatial and temporal properties, necessitating modifications and synchronizations that introduce losses and increase the need for resources.

In a breakthrough study, a research team led by Professor Han Seb Moon from the Department of Physics at Pusan National University, and Professor Je-Hyung Kim from Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology in Korea has successfully achieved indistinguishable photon generation from two distinct quantum systems. "For the first time, we experimentally demonstrated direct two-photon interference between single photons from two completely independent, physically dissimilar quantum light sources: a warm cesium atomic ensemble and a semiconductor quantum dot (QD)," explains Prof. Moon. Their study was published in Light: Science & Applications on July 15, 2026.

The researchers used warm cesium vapor cells and self-assembled indium arsenide/gallium arsenide (InAs/GaAs) QDs as independent single-photon sources. Using continuous-wave lasers to excite the cesium atoms, they generated heralded photon pairs, consisting of a signal photon at a well-defined wavelength of 917 nm and an idler photon at 852.35 nm.

To match the atomic photon wavelength, the researchers spectrally tuned the QDs by cooling them to 12.5 K, producing single-photon emission at 917.48 nm. This resulted in a high spectrum of 0.88 between the two sources.

The team then experimentally demonstrated two-photon interference (TPI), specifically the Hong–Ou–Mandel effect, between single photons emitted by the QD and heralded signal photons from the warm cesium ensemble under continuous excitation. Hong-Ou-Mandel TPI occurs when two indistinguishable photons enter a beam splitter through different input ports and are detected together in the same output mode. To quantify the TPI, the researchers measured its visibility, which is the relative contrast between TPI of indistinguishable and distinguishable photons.

After correcting for the finite time resolution of the detection system, the researchers achieved a high interference visibility of 0.65 ± 0.14. Notably, this was achieved without needing any spectral or temporal modifications.

"Our hybrid quantum network bridges the gap between photon generation and storage and provides a global frequency standard for remote quantum emitters," remarks Prof. Moon. "In the future, it can become the foundation for distributed quantum networks, scalable quantum computers, and for working quantum internet."

Overall, this innovative hybrid quantum architecture represents an important step towards future quantum network architectures.

Reference

Title of original paper: Two-photon interference between independent atomic and quantum dot single-photon sources for hybrid quantum network

Journal: Light: Science & Applications

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-026-02399-y

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SOURCE Pusan National University