PUTTERY CELEBRATES 5TH BIRTHDAY WITH $5 MINI GOLF AT ALL LOCATIONS DURING LABOR DAY WEEKEND

The indoor mini golf, dining and entertainment destination marks 5 years since its debut with $5 unlimited gameplay Sept. 4-7, plus a $500 gift card giveaway

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttery is celebrating five years of immersive indoor mini golf, scratch-made food and craft cocktails by offering $5 unlimited gameplay for kids and adults at all 10 U.S. locations during Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-7.

The first Puttery location opened Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Grandscape in The Colony, Texas. The 20,700-square-foot, two-story venue features four themed, nine-hole courses, food from a scratch kitchen and three bars serving craft cocktails.

The brand has now grown to 10 locations, including a five-story Manhattan venue in New York City's Meatpacking District, plus locations in Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; The Colony, Texas; Houston; Kansas City, Missouri; Miami; Minneapolis; Pittsburgh; and Washington, D.C.

"Five years ago, we set out to create a place where people could play, eat and enjoy a night out all under one roof," said Kyle Rickman, president and chief operating officer. "This anniversary is a chance to celebrate with the guests who made that possible. For $5, they can escape the heat, play as much mini golf as they want and bring someone they want to beat."

During the anniversary weekend, guests who mention the offer at the front desk receive unlimited mini golf for $5 per person during all operating hours, Sept. 4-7. The offer is available for walk-in guests only, is not valid for parties and events and cannot be combined with other offers.

As part of the celebration, Puttery is also giving away one $500 gift card. Entry is free through 11:59 p.m. CDT on Sept. 7, 2026. No purchase is necessary. To enter and view official rules, visit puttery.com/anniversary/.

Venues are family-friendly during the day and built for adults at night. Age policies vary by location. Visit puttery.com/locations/ for details.

About Puttery

Puttery is a social destination reimagining indoor mini golf around larger-than-life themed courses, a scratch kitchen and a full craft bar, designed for people who want more than just something to do. Every hole is a world you step into, not just play through. Family-friendly during the day and built for adults at night. The courses don't change. The vibe does. Puttery operates 10 venues across major U.S. markets. More information at www.puttery.com.

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Juliana Mitchell

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SOURCE Puttery