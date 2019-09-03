PVC Extrusion Market - Global Forecasts from 2019 to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PVC Extrusion Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polyvinyl (PVC) is the most frequently extruded plastic. Low cost, recyclability, and versatility for both indoor and outdoor use are the major factors that make PVC extrusions a popular choice for a wide range of industries such as building and construction.



The demand is mainly driven by the growing investment in infrastructure development across the globe that is providing a big boost to the PVC extrusion market growth. Thus, the market is expected to grow at a good rate on account of its consistent demand from construction sector and burgeoning demand from new areas such as healthcare, and aerospace.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are BASF SE, Eaton, SFR Industries, PBS Plastics, Condale Plastics Ltd., Blackwell Plastics, HPE Plastic Extrusions Solutions, Crescent Plastics Incorporated, VEKA Inc., Tekni-Plex Inc., and epsotech.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope Of The Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, And Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In The Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Polyvinyl Extrusion Market By End-User Industry

5.1. Construction

5.2. Aerospace

5.3. Healthcare

5.4. Automotive

5.5. Others



6. Polyvinyl Extrusion Market By Geography

6.1. North America

6.1.1. USA

6.1.2. Canada

6.1.3. Mexico

6.1.4. Others

6.2. South America

6.2.1. Brazil

6.2.2. Argentina

6.2.3. Others

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. France

6.3.3. United Kingdom

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Middle East And Africa

6.4.1. Israel

6.4.2. Saudi Arabia

6.4.3. Others

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.5.1. China

6.5.2. Japan

6.5.3. India

6.5.4. Others



7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Competitive Benchmarking And Analysis

7.2. Recent Investment And Deals

7.3. Strategies Of Key Players



8. Company Profiles



BASF SE

Eaton

SFR Industries

PBS Plastics

Condale Plastic Ltd.

Blackwell Plastics

HPE Plastic Extrusion Solutions

Crescent Plastics Incorporated

VEKA Inc.

Tekni-Plex Inc.

Epsotech

