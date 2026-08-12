PVFARM Commercially Launches Energy Storage Design Platform RE STACK

Integration into the PVFARM workflow streamlines renewable energy project design while unlocking new energy storage market opportunities

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PVFARM launched the commercial version of its platform for utility-scale battery energy storage (BESS) layout exploration, RE STACK. Together with PVFARM, RE STACK forms an expanding suite of tools for utility-scale renewable energy design that enable teams to explore a wide range of layout options before progressing into detailed engineering.

RE STACK integrates into the PVFARM workflow, unlocking BESS layout exploration. RE STACK allows users to compare and select equipment such as battery containers, PCS or inverter units, transformers, auxiliary equipment, spacing rules, among other vendor-specific requirements.

RE STACK enables engineers to configure utility-scale BESS projects from manufacturer specifications and rapidly explore site layouts, road concepts, and medium-voltage collection topologies before detailed engineering begins.

Key features include

Battery recommendation

Equipment configuration

BESS layout generation

Road strategy planning

Medium-voltage collection topology planning

Collaboration with over 80 companies during RE STACK and RE PILOT's beta testing directly shaped the platforms' capabilities. Throughout the beta testing process, participants provided feedback on critical design considerations, ranging from equipment selection to power conversion system (PCS) architecture, augmentation planning, fire safety access, and site topology. Beyond ensuring that the platforms solve real-world project challenges, this extensive collaboration also provided the insight needed to shape RE STACK and RE PILOT so they could deliver intuitive, informed decision-making while reflecting the latest technology and market dynamics.

"A lot of software takes forever to make even small changes, but RE STACK stands out from the competition. At Sun2O, we've received a lot of value and saved a lot of time from the platform. RE STACK is a highly useful tool for evaluating our sites, understanding the challenges we face, and being able to leverage PVFARM's existing grading capabilities alongside it," said Vatan Kumar, Vice President, Development Engineering at Sun2O. "Overall, PVFARM's drive to capture all the detailed project inputs and challenge the norm is what impresses me most about RE STACK."

"The future of engineering isn't just designing faster. It's exploring more before you design," said Maksim Markevich, Chief Technology Officer of PVFARM. "With RE STACK and RE PILOT, we're giving engineering teams the ability to evaluate far more possibilities before committing to detailed engineering. The result is better-informed decisions, greater confidence, and a workflow that keeps pace with the growing complexity of utility-scale renewable energy projects."

The International Energy Agency has called energy storage the "fastest-growing power technology today," and the response to RE STACK's beta test program underscores that: 45 organizations enrolled in under a month. Yet, BESS projects often need repeated manual layout concepts before a workable site plan emerges. Stuck between increasing design work and widening applications, developer and EPC teams can rely on RE STACK to generate, evaluate, and compare alternatives earlier by generating BESS layouts automatically, exploring thousands of layout alternatives, testing different road configurations, and MV collection strategies.

About RE STACK

RE STACK enables battery developers and EPCs to start evaluating BESS layouts without the manual concept grind. Users can generate layouts and compare alternatives while the design is still flexible. This helps teams understand how much equipment can fit, how layouts perform under different assumptions, how roads affect site utilization, and how MV collection choices influence the arrangement.

Unlike traditional design methods that make equipment determinations from desired storage capacity, RE STACK answers key questions in the layout stage of BESS design. Learn more at restack.pvfarm.io.

About PVFARM

Launched by a team of builders, PhDs, engineers, and software experts, PVFARM is building the decision intelligence layer for utility-scale solar. The platform brings layout, electrical, structural, civil and financial workflows into one connected design system, helping project teams align around the same numbers, constraints, and tradeoffs early enough to shape outcomes earlier. With more than half of top U.S. utility-scale EPCs using PVFARM as part of their core workflow, PVFARM is helping drive the solar industry make better decisions – from first layout through long-term performance.

Learn more at pvfarm.io or www.linkedin.com/company/pv-farm.

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FAQ

Who uses RE STACK? RE STACK is designed for utility-scale renewable energy developers, engineering firms, independent power producers (IPPs), and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors responsible for planning, designing, and optimizing solar + storage and battery energy storage projects.



How does RE STACK improve battery energy storage system (BESS) design? RE STACK replaces manual concept development with automated layout generation and comparison. Users can configure manufacturer-specific battery containers, PCS equipment, transformers, spacing requirements, roads, and medium-voltage collection strategies to rapidly evaluate how different design choices affect land utilization and project configuration before committing engineering-intensive resources.



How is RE STACK different from traditional BESS design software? Traditional workflows often rely on manually creating a small number of layout concepts after major equipment decisions have already been made. RE STACK allows engineers to explore numerous feasible layouts earlier in project development, helping teams understand the design implications of equipment selection, site constraints, road placement, and electrical topology before detailed engineering begins.



Can RE STACK work with different battery manufacturers and equipment vendors? Yes, RE STACK allows users to configure layouts using manufacturer-specific battery containers, power conversion systems (PCS), transformers, equipment dimensions, and spacing requirements. This allows engineering teams to compare different equipment configurations and evaluate their impact on project layouts.



Can RE STACK export layouts for engineering workflows? Yes, RE STACK supports importing project boundaries using KMZ and DXF files and can export layouts to DXF for continued engineering work as well as PDF summaries for project review and collaboration.



Why are early-stage layout decisions important for utility-scale solar and battery storage projects? Early layout decisions influence land utilization, constructability, equipment quantities, electrical design, project economics, and long-term performance. Evaluating more layout alternatives before detailed engineering helps teams identify better-performing projects while reducing redesign work later in development.



SOURCE PVFARM