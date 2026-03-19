PVFARM Opens Beta Test for First-of-its-Kind Tool to Optimize Solar Layout Decision-Making

RE PILOT® allows optimization teams to evaluate thousands of site configurations at industry-leading speed for the first time.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PVFARM, developer of the first AI-enabled solar design platform, announced today that it has opened the beta test for its tool tentatively named RE PILOT®, which is currently under development. Designed to be an upstream expansion of the industry-leading PVFARM software, RE PILOT automates the complex process of evaluating the myriad of solar layouts possible based on varied project design parameters to quickly navigate users to the most profitable layout.

PVFARM

By automating what has been a manual, spreadsheet-heavy process, RE PILOT allows users to analyze thousands of potential configurations of various factors key to energy production like pitch distance, DC/AC ratio, and racking system, in minutes rather than hours. The tool is specifically designed to support solar developers with small or no dedicated engineering teams and those who have traditionally invested significant amounts of time in identifying the best site layout.

"We hear from our users every day that in today's market, we simply can't afford to design solar layouts the old way," said Maksim Markevich, Co-Founder & CTO, PVFARM. "Margins are tighter, constraints are tougher, and profitability comes from squeezing the most out of every site. RE PILOT is built to guide developers quickly to that 'sweet spot'—testing options against financial targets and grid constraints in minutes, not days. We welcome anyone who needs to make better, faster layout decisions to join the beta."

How to Register for the RE PILOT Beta Test

PVFARM is now accepting applications for the RE PILOT beta test here.

The beta period is scheduled to begin in late April 2026. Participants will have the opportunity to provide direct feedback that will shape the final version of the tool, which will help raise the standard for speed and quality of solar site layout evaluation and selection.

About PVFARM

Launched in 2024, PVFARM was born from a team of engineers, builders, and software experts who believe solar design should start with what can actually be built. PVFARM is a solar design decision-making engine that optimizes for engineering's best practices and construction's reality. It empowers developers, engineers, EPCs, and manufacturers to evaluate layout options, pressure-test trade-offs, and align across disciplines without bouncing between disconnected tools. By combining speed with engineering-grade detail, PVFARM helps teams explore more scenarios in less time, reduce risk, and move projects forward with clarity and confidence. Learn more at pvfarm.io or www.linkedin.com/company/pv-farm.

Media Contact

PVFARM

[email protected]

1-949-804-9647

SOURCE PVFARM