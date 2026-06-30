Pyka Executes Autonomous Airdrop Resupply and Casualty Evacuation Missions at U.S. Army Reserve CSTX Exercise

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Pyka

Jun 30, 2026, 11:00 ET

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyka successfully demonstrated its autonomous cargo aircraft, DropShip, during the U.S. Army Reserve's Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), showcasing how autonomous aviation can support logistics and sustainment missions in austere operational environments.

As part of the Army Reserve's technology insertion effort within Operation Sentinel Justice, Pyka conducted a series of live operational exercises designed to evaluate emerging capabilities against real-world military logistics challenges.

During the exercise, DropShip executed multiple live aerial resupply missions, including a 20-mile autonomous flight from Gulfport to Diamondhead followed by a 200 pound precision airdrop. The aircraft also showcased its ability to operate from unimproved landing areas, successfully landing on a grass runway and validating its suitability for expeditionary, runway-independent operations.

In addition to resupply missions, Pyka collaborated with Army soldiers in a demonstrative casualty evacuation scenario, highlighting the potential for DropShip to support medical logistics and personnel extraction operations in contested and challenging environments.

"Army Reserve leaders have been clear about the autonomous, runway-independent aircraft to support critical operations in austere environments," said Michael Norcia, CEO/CTO and Co-Founder at Pyka. "CSTX provided an outstanding opportunity to showcase how DropShip can help close logistics gaps, extend operational reach, and increase the resilience of sustainment operations."

The missions were conducted in collaboration with Army Reserve personnel who are evaluating technologies capable of delivering essential payloads in contested environments. With a payload capacity of up to 550 pounds and a range of up to 3,500 miles, DropShip is designed to transport critical supplies to locations that are inaccessible and impractical for legacy aircraft.

Pyka's participation in CSTX highlights the company's commitment to advancing autonomous UAS capabilities for defense, providing commanders with the next-generation platforms required to enhance operational resilience in contested environments.

About Pyka:
Pyka is America's leading manufacturer of dual-use heavy-lift autonomous aircraft. Pyka's aircraft are in commercial operation globally with customers across agriculture, logistics and defense. The company's technologies are designed for demanding, real-world environments and proven to enhance safety, efficiency, and reliability in critical missions worldwide.

SOURCE Pyka

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