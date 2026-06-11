Pyka's DropShip Unlocks Fully Autonomous Low-Altitude Airdrop Capability for Military Logistics

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Pyka

Jun 11, 2026, 11:00 ET

New capability enables same-day autonomous delivery of critical supplies across 2,000 mile radius for U.S. and allied forces

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyka today unveiled its fully autonomous low-altitude parachute airdrop capability for DropShip, the company's flagship heavy-lift autonomous aircraft designed for contested logistics and multi-mission operations.

The capability was validated during a recent demonstration flight in which DropShip autonomously delivered multiple 200-pound payloads from an altitude of 300 feet, landing within 50 feet of the intended target location. Pyka will continue expanding the capability's operational envelope through a series of subsequent test flights.

The demonstration marks another major milestone for the DropShip program, which achieved its first flight just six months after its initiation. By leveraging the core technology stack that powers Pyka's commercial aircraft, DropShip has progressed from concept to first flight, and now autonomous precision airdrop in eight months.

This capability underscores DropShip's ability to provide critical logistics support in areas where conventional supply chains are disrupted, denied, or nonexistent.

"Until now, there hasn't been a safe, economical, or practical way to autonomously deliver critical supplies directly to a specific location hundreds or even thousands of miles away," said Michael Norcia, CEO and Co-Founder of Pyka. "Whether it's fuel, water, medical supplies, repair parts, or other mission-essential cargo, DropShip gives operators the ability to get what they need exactly where they need it, same day. We believe this capability has the potential to fundamentally change how logistics are conducted in remote, disaster-affected, and contested environments, particularly where critical supplies are needed across large areas of operation."

Pyka will continue expanding DropShip's flight envelope and mission capabilities as the company prepares for customer evaluations and operational exercises this year with the U.S. Government.

About Pyka
Pyka is America's leading manufacturer of heavy-lift autonomous aircraft. Pyka's aircraft are in commercial operation globally with customers across agriculture, logistics, and defense. The company's proprietary technologies are designed for demanding, real-world environments and proven to enhance safety, efficiency, and reliability in critical missions worldwide.

SOURCE Pyka

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