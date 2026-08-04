Q2BI Expands Asia-Pacific Footprint with New Offices in Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Melbourne

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-Square Business Intelligence, Corp. (Q2BI), a global clinical data intelligence company headquartered in Boxborough, Massachusetts, today announced the opening of new offices in Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Melbourne. The expansion marks another milestone in Q2BI's international growth and strengthens its presence across the Asia-Pacific region.

The new offices build upon Q2BI's established operations and expand its global network of clinical, scientific, data, and technology professionals. Together, these locations strengthen the company's international capabilities and provide a broader foundation for supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

"Establishing offices in Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Melbourne represents an important step in Q2BI's continued global growth," said Gary Huang, Founder and CEO of Q2BI. "As our organization continues to grow, we remain focused on building a strong international presence and bringing together talent and expertise across regions. These new locations strengthen our global capabilities while we maintain our long-standing commitment to the U.S. market."

Founded in 2009, Q2BI has grown into an organization of more than 300 professionals across clinical data management, biostatistics, statistical programming, PK/PD, medical writing, medical monitoring and review, safety surveillance, regulatory support, data science, and software engineering. This multidisciplinary expertise allows Q2BI to support clients throughout the clinical development lifecycle, from first-in-human studies through FDA submissions.

Since its founding, Q2BI has contributed to more than 1,800 clinical studies and over 50 New Drug Application (NDA) and Biologics License Application (BLA) approvals worldwide. Its teams have supported clinical programs across a broad range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, hematology, central nervous system disorders, immunology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular disease, ophthalmology, rare diseases, and endocrine and metabolic disorders.

Q2BI has also made significant investments in artificial intelligence and data science. The company holds multiple AI-related invention patents and has developed specialized AI technologies for clinical research. These capabilities are designed to complement Q2BI's scientific and regulatory expertise and address complex clinical data and research needs.

By integrating biometrics, data science, clinical expertise, and advanced technology, Q2BI has evolved beyond its foundation as a biometrics CRO into a clinical data intelligence company. The new offices represent the latest step in the continued growth of Q2BI's international operations.

Media Contact

[email protected]

About Q2BI

Q2BI is a global clinical data intelligence company specializing in biometrics, data science, and AI-enabled clinical solutions. Headquartered in Boxborough, Massachusetts, Q2BI operates across the United States and the Asia-Pacific region. Q2BI partners with biopharma and AI companies to accelerate the development of innovative medicines. For more information, visit www.q2bi.com.

SOURCE Q-Square Business Intelligence (Q2BI)