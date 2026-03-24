Q2BI Marks the Independent Launch of JDIX and a New Chapter in Clinical Data Intelligence

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-Square Business Intelligence, Corp. (Q2BI) today marked the independent launch of Janus Data Intelligence, Corp. (JDIX), a clinical AI technology company originally incubated within Q2BI. JDIX recently introduced two flagship platforms — JDIQ™ and JDIM™ — designed to enhance data quality, real-time monitoring, and intelligent decision-making across clinical development.

Q2BI - A Global Clinical Data Intelligence Company

To learn more about JDIX and its newly launched platforms, visit: www.janusdi.com. Additional details regarding the announcement are available here. Q2BI extends its sincere congratulations to the JDIX team as they embark on this important new chapter.

Over the past three years, JDIQ™ and JDIM™ have been deployed across multiple biopharma clinical programs under Q2BI's incubation. Both platforms have been rigorously validated in real-world settings and have earned strong recognition from more than a dozen biopharma clients, with demonstrated impact on data quality, faster clinical data review cycles, and enhanced operational efficiency. Importantly, as JDIX begins operating independently, clients currently utilizing Q2BI's data visualization services can expect full continuity. These services remain unchanged, and Q2BI will continue to deliver them with the same level of quality, expertise, and reliability.

A Strong Foundation

Since its founding in 2009, Q2BI has completed over 1,800 clinical trial projects and contributed to more than 50 successful NDA/BLA submissions worldwide. This extensive track record reflects deep expertise in biometrics and clinical data, providing a strong foundation for continued innovation in AI-driven clinical development.

AI and Data Science Investment

Since 2021, Q2BI has made significant strategic investments in artificial intelligence, establishing a dedicated Data Science Department with end-to-end AI research and development capabilities. These efforts have resulted in multiple AI-related invention patents, as well as the successful development of a suite of specialized AI tools and solutions tailored for clinical research.

"JDIX reflects a direction we committed to several years ago—bringing AI closer to the day-to-day reality of clinical teams, not as a concept, but as something they can rely on," said Gary Huang, Founder and CEO of Q2BI. "What's most meaningful to us is seeing these technologies used in active clinical programs, where they help teams move faster, ask better questions, and make more confident decisions."

Dual Innovation Tracks

Today, Q2BI's statisticians and data scientists operate across two complementary innovation tracks, applying AI technologies to transform clinical development for biopharma companies and leveraging Q2BI's 17 years of biometrics expertise to help AI companies improve model accuracy, reliability, and scientific rigor. Through this evolution, Q2BI has grown beyond its foundation as a biometrics CRO into a clinical data intelligence company serving both the life sciences and AI sectors.

As AI-driven methodologies continue to reshape the industry, Q2BI believes the coming decade will unlock new opportunities to accelerate and enhance global drug development. Q2BI remains committed to advancing clinical data intelligence and supporting the success of both life science innovators and AI technology leaders.

About Q2BI

Q2BI is a global clinical data intelligence company specializing in biometrics, data science, and AI-enabled clinical solutions. With deep expertise across clinical statistics, data management, PK/PD, and regulatory submissions, Q2BI partners with biopharma and AI companies to accelerate the development of innovative medicines.

For more information, visit www.q2bi.com

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SOURCE Q-Square Business Intelligence (Q2BI)