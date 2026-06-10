‍qBotica and Atolio Partner to Power AI Agents with Secure, Instant Access to Enterprise Knowledge

The partnership integrates Atolio's sovereign AI search platform into qBotica's Agentic AI and Automation-as-a-Service capabilities for regulated industries, including Financial Services, Insurance, and Healthcare.

PHOENIX, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atolio, a secure, self-hosted enterprise AI search platform, and qBotica, a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 intelligent automation-as-a-service provider, today announced a strategic partnership combining Atolio's permission-aware AI search with qBotica's automation services. Together, the companies will help global enterprises securely connect fragmented enterprise knowledge with intelligent automation and agentic AI workflows.

qBotica and Atolio announce a strategic partnership to bring secure, permission-aware enterprise AI search into agentic automation workflows, helping regulated organizations unlock enterprise knowledge faster while maintaining privacy, compliance, and control.

Enterprise teams increasingly hit the same wall: automation workflows are only as good as the data they can reach, and that data often sits behind complex permission models scattered across Jira, Confluence, Slack, SharePoint, Google Drive and dozens of other systems. Through this partnership, qBotica will resell Atolio's AI-driven search as part of its automation-as-a-service suite, giving joint clients a single layer that respects document-level permissions in real time.

Atolio runs entirely inside the customer's environment, including AWS, Azure, GCP and air-gapped Kubernetes deployments. The platform is already in production at organizations including U.S. Air Force Platform One and other regulated enterprises. qBotica brings implementation expertise across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

"Atolio and qBotica share a customer base that demands both secure infrastructure and real workflow automation," said David Lanstein, Co-founder and CEO of Atolio. "Most enterprise AI tools can't run inside a regulated customer's environment. qBotica's clients have been asking for one that can, and this partnership delivers it as one motion."

"Atolio's in-environment deployment and permission-aware architecture are a direct fit for what our financial services and insurance clients are asking for," said Mahesh Vinayagam, CEO and Founder of qBotica. "Embedding secure AI search inside our automation workflows gives those clients a clearer path to data-driven decisions without compromising on compliance."

The partnership is focused on three outcomes for joint clients:

Both companies have identified InsureTech and financial services as early priority areas, with a joint event planned for early October and targeted VIP client engagement in the pipeline. Atolio's platform is also extensible via gRPC APIs, allowing qBotica to embed AI search into custom UIs, copilots, agents and RAG workflows.

About qBotica

qBotica is a global AI-first technology company specializing in Agentic AI, Intelligent Automation-as-a-Service and enterprise automation transformation. Founded in 2017, qBotica helps organizations modernize operations through AI agents, intelligent document processing, RPA, data orchestration and human-in-the-loop governance. Following its acquisition of Automatiga and launch of qubi, qBotica is advancing autonomous operations where AI agents, automation and enterprise systems improve speed, accuracy, compliance and decision-making. qBotica serves clients across North America and the United Kingdom and has been recognized as a UiPath Global and Americas Innovation Partner of the Year, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company, four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and #166 on Forbes' 2026 list of America's Best Startup Employers. Learn more at qbotica.com.

About Atolio

Atolio provides a secure, on-premise enterprise AI and search platform built for demanding environments. The platform indexes and analyzes data across an organization's ecosystem, mirrors document-level permissions in real time and exposes open APIs for automation platforms, copilots and AI agents. Learn more at atolio.com.

Media Contact

qBotica: Dominic Bartola, (623) 252-6597, [email protected]

SOURCE qBotica