qBotica Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 261% revenue growth to accelerating AI and automation adoption across Insurance, Financial Services, Transportation, and Manufacturing industries

PHOENIX, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- qBotica today announced it ranked among the fastest-growing companies in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. qBotica achieved 261% growth during this period.

qBotica's Founder and CEO Mahesh Vinayagam credits the company's Agentic AI platform, automation expertise, and customer-centric innovation with driving its 261% revenue growth. He said,

qBotica, one of only two Arizona companies named to the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, celebrates 261% growth driven by its Agentic AI innovation across insurance, finance, transportation, and manufacturing. The honor follows its recognition as one of Arizona's Fastest Growing Companies.

"Our growth reflects a major shift in the market: enterprises are no longer experimenting with AI—they're operationalizing it and, in many cases, betting their future on it. At qBotica, we help organizations move from pilots to full-scale production with agentic, multimodal systems that can reason, take action, process complex documents, and work seamlessly across omnichannel workflows. We deliver AI that produces real outcomes—supporting decisions in real time, automating sophisticated processes, and unlocking new value across the enterprise."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio Leader and Partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple- and quadruple-digit growth reflected in these rankings."

qBotica previously ranked No. 344 on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, with a three-year growth rate of 335%. This year, qBotica was also one of only two Arizona-based companies to make the 2025 list — the other being Axon — underscoring the strength of Arizona's emerging technology ecosystem. The recognition comes on the heels of qBotica being named one of the Fastest Growing Companies in Arizona by the Phoenix Business Journal, further highlighting the company's accelerating momentum both regionally and nationally.

As qBotica marks this milestone, CEO Mahesh Vinayagam reflects on the journey, the discipline behind the growth, and the vision driving the next chapter of agentic automation. View the leadership Q&A with CEO Mahesh Vinayagam

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

To qualify, companies must own proprietary technology or intellectual property that contributes significantly to revenues, have base-year revenues of at least US$50,000, current-year revenues of at least US$5 million, and be in business for a minimum of four years with headquarters in North America.

About qBotica

qBotica is a leading Agentic AI and Automation-as-a-Service company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. As a UiPath Diamond Partner, qBotica helps enterprises accelerate digital transformation through AI-driven automation, agentic systems, and process orchestration that redefine how work gets done. qBotica serves clients across industries including healthcare, financial services, transportation, and manufacturing — empowering organizations to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently in the age of AI.

Learn more at qbotica.com.

