QC Ware Announces 2026 Q2B Copenhagen Conference Focused on the Roadmap to Quantum Value in Europe and Beyond

QC Ware and Danish Consortium – comprising the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Novo Nordisk Foundation, Novo Holdings and 55 North – to host 2026 Q2B Copenhagen Conference .





Two-day conference to connect international and European quantum industry experts across AI, HPC, pharmaceutical, finance, telecommunications, automotive, and more.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Ware, the organizer of Q2B conferences and a developer of computational chemistry and quantum computing software, today announced that the 2026 Q2B Copenhagen Conference will take place on September 9-10, 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark. The conference is presented in joint partnership with a Danish Consortium comprising the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Novo Nordisk Foundation, Novo Holdings and 55 North.

As the Co-Host and Platinum Sponsor of the Q2B Copenhagen Conference, the Danish Consortium will lead strategic discussions focused on real-world quantum impact and international cooperation. Denmark has established itself as a leading European quantum hub by connecting cutting-edge research with industry adoption. Through strategic investment, public-private collaboration, and a rapidly growing quantum ecosystem, Denmark is helping strengthen Europe's global leadership and accelerate the path from scientific breakthroughs to real-world business impact.

"Quantum innovation depends on strong international partnerships. We are proud to welcome the global quantum community to Copenhagen and connect international partners with the Danish quantum ecosystem, fostering the collaborations that will accelerate the commercial adoption of quantum technologies," said Susanne Hyldelund, State Secretary for Trade and Investments, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

The conference will be held at Copenhagen's Øksnehallen, and will explore all major quantum technologies: computing, AI, sensing, communications, and security. Attendees can expect keynotes, industry case studies, and expert panel discussions on the leading edge of quantum R&D from some of the world's top businesses and institutions across government, academia, and Fortune 100 companies.

The conference will open with a panel of ambassadors discussing the importance of international cooperation in advancing quantum technology. The session will be moderated by Ms. Louise Lund Henneberg, Acting Director of the Department for Techplomacy at the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It will explore quantum collaboration today and in the future, the role of government in supporting the commercialisation and scaling of quantum technologies, and what still needs to happen across talent, collaboration, funding and technology innovation.

"Together with our outstanding local partners, we're excited to showcase how the Nordic region is helping drive Europe's leadership in the global quantum race and accelerate the journey from scientific breakthroughs to real-world impact," said QC Ware CEO Matt Johnson.

Through keynotes, business seminars, breakout sessions, technical workshops, and panel discussions, attendees at the Q2B Copenhagen Conference will learn about the latest quantum hardware and software breakthroughs and applications in optimisation, chemistry simulations, pharmaceutical and materials discovery, error correction, and machine learning. Notable speakers include:

Lene Oddershede – CSO & Professor, Novo Nordisk Foundation





– CSO & Professor, Novo Nordisk Foundation Hiro Mori – Chair of Global Consortium Alliance WG, Q-STAR





– Chair of Global Consortium Alliance WG, Q-STAR Matt Johnson – CEO, QC Ware





– CEO, QC Ware Lauri Sainiemi – Corporate Vice President, Fabrication, Microsoft Quantum





– Corporate Vice President, Fabrication, Microsoft Quantum Peter Krogstrup – CEO, NQCP & Quantum Foundry Copenhagen





– CEO, NQCP & Quantum Foundry Copenhagen Dr. Nathan Baker – Head of Partnerships for Chemistry & Materials, Microsoft Quantum





– Head of Partnerships for Chemistry & Materials, Microsoft Quantum Ellen Devereux – CTO Advisor for Quantum, Fujitsu





– CTO Advisor for Quantum, Fujitsu Anders Broo – Senior CMC Project Leader, AstraZeneca

On day two, Steven Camp, Managing Director, Quantum Investment Banking at Needham & Company, will host a Venture Capital panel with investors, including 55 North, Deep33, Quantonation, Firgun Ventures and Qbeat Ventures.

Additionally, the conference will feature several panels and sessions from real-world practitioners and experts across industries, including AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim and Merck on pharmaceuticals and NTT Data Group Corporation on telecommunications.

Q2B is dedicated to promoting and growing the quantum technologies ecosystem. One of the critical components of the conference is the Start-up Pitch Competition organised by BioInnovation Institute. On September 9, a select group of early-stage start-ups will pitch their solutions to investors, corporates, researchers, and the wider ecosystem.

Industry leaders charting the future of quantum technology adoption from companies including NVIDIA, HPE Quantum, BCG.X, Quantum Security Defense Ltd., WISER, Alliander, Chicago Quantum Exchange, Resonance and GQI, will deliver sessions on recent advancements in the field.

The Q2B Copenhagen Conference will also host a number of vendors showcasing their latest advancements in quantum technologies, including Microsoft, Classiq, Multiverse Computing, Atom Computing, Nvision Quantum Technologies, Fujitsu, Quantinuum, Kvantify, Hamamatsu Photonics, Phasecraft, ZuriQ, kiutra, C12, Qpurpose, QC Design, IQM, AWS, and more.

Find the full agenda, featured speakers, exhibitors and register to attend the Q2B 2026 Copenhagen Conference here: https://q2b.qcware.com/conference/2026-copenhagen#agenda-full

Media Contact:

Jean-Baptiste Faverjon – [email protected]

Danish Consortium – [email protected]

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a quantum computing software company. QC Ware develops applications that unlock the power of quantum computing for drug discovery, material design and other industry verticals. QC Ware's Promethium platform provides GPU-accelerated quantum chemistry for molecular modeling and drug discovery, helping customers make better discovery decisions today while exploring the hybrid quantum-classical workflows of tomorrow. QC Ware also organizes and hosts Q2B quantum computing conferences in Japan, Europe and the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements relating to QC Ware's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward- looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: QC Ware's expectations regarding the Q2B26 Copenhagen Conference, including timing, attendance, topics and discussion. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of QC Ware's management and are not predictions of actual events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions.

SOURCE QC Ware Corp.