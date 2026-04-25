Qorvis Hosts White House Correspondents' Dinner Watch Party at Butterworth's Featuring Raheem Kassam

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qorvis Holding Inc., a leading global strategic communications and advisory firm, hosted an exclusive White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) Watch Party this evening at Butterworth's, one of Capitol Hill's most talked-about gathering spots for media, policy insiders, and political operators.

Qorvis White House Correspondents' Dinner Watch Party at Butterworth's

As President Donald J. Trump returned to the White House Correspondents' Dinner for the first time as president, Qorvis convened a cross-section of administration and congressional staffers, media, and influencers for an evening of camaraderie cohosted by Raheem Kassam, the political commentator, author, and editor of The National Pulse.

A Ringside Seat to Washington's Biggest Night

Set in the convivial Butterworth's – which has quickly become a favorite of D.C.'s most influential – the evening blended black tie elegance with the unmistakable energy of fight night. As the evening's tagline – "Trump returns to the ring" – suggested, guests experienced the annual dinner as both spectators and participants in the broader conversation in Washington.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner has long stood as Washington's most unique cultural hybrid: part political ritual, part media roast, part social spectacle. This year's program, marked by President Trump's return to the dais, delivered on that legacy, sparking conversation across political and media circles alike.

"Washington runs on relationships, timing, and a sense of humor – especially on a night like this," said Samantha Sault, Chairman and Chief Editorial Officer of Qorvis. "This gathering brought together voices from across the political spectrum to experience one of the capital's biggest nights in a setting that was as insightful as it was entertaining."

About Qorvis

Qorvis is a Washington, D.C.-headquartered global advisory and strategic communications firm with more than 20 years of experience supporting multinational corporations, organizations, and sovereign governments. The firm specializes in integrated campaigns that inform, engage, and influence key audiences worldwide.

Event Details

What: White House Correspondents' Dinner Watch Party

When: Saturday, April 25 | 7:00 – 10:30 PM

Where: Butterworth's, Washington, D.C.

Attire: Black Tie Optional

SOURCE Qorvis Holding Inc.