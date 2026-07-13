Qorvis Launches Initiative Examining the Misinformation Ecosystem and Its Impact on Public Trust

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qorvis has launched a new initiative examining the growing impact of misinformation on journalism, public relations, reputation management, and public trust.

The initiative launches with the publication of "When Misinformation Becomes News," a report by Samantha Sault, Chairman and Chief Editorial Officer of Qorvis, exploring how false narratives migrate from obscure websites and coordinated online campaigns into mainstream reporting, and why those trends increasingly affect organizations operating in complex geopolitical and commercial environments.

Qorvis has launched a new report, When Misinformation Becomes News.

"Misinformation is no longer confined to obscure corners of the internet," said Sault. "False narratives increasingly find their way into mainstream reporting, with real consequences for companies, institutions, and public trust."

"We know how to respond to difficult facts. Responding to narratives built on complete fabrications is something else entirely," continued Sault. "That's why we're launching this initiative: to better understand the misinformation ecosystem, how false narratives become accepted as fact, and what that means for journalism and reputation management."

Drawing on the firm's more than 25 years advising governments, multinational companies, and individuals navigating high-profile reputational challenges, the series will explore topics including:

The rise of misinformation networks and coordinated influence campaigns

The intersection of AI, journalism, and reputation management

How misinformation shapes business decision-making and public policy

Practical approaches to managing reputation in an era of synthetic content

The series will include articles, original research, videos, and interviews from Focus Washington, Qorvis's public affairs podcast.

The inaugural article, "When Misinformation Becomes News," is available at: https://qorvis.com/when-misinformation-becomes-news/

About Qorvis

Qorvis is a global advisory and strategic communications firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., with primary offices in Geneva, Brussels, and Dubai. Founded in 2000, Qorvis has guided multinational corporations, sovereign nations, ultra-high net worth individuals, and global institutions through every major global shift of the last 25 years. We serve clients in sectors of strategic importance: energy, aerospace and defense tech, critical minerals, healthcare and biopharma, and sovereign funds and state entities. Many operate in politically sensitive, legally complex, or reputationally exposed environments.

For more information, visit www.qorvis.com.

SOURCE Qorvis Holding Inc.