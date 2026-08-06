QTS Applauds Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Efforts to Support Responsible Data Center Growth

QTS supports thoughtful efforts to strengthen infrastructure planning, protect ratepayers, and enable long-term economic growth across Texas

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the world's largest data center operators and a long-term investor in Texas, QTS Data Centers applauds Texas Governor Greg Abbott's efforts to increase transparency on power use, water and resource consumption, and community considerations associated with data center development.

"Texas has become a global leader in technology and innovation, and now, Texas is leading the national path forward for how to meet growing demand for digital infrastructure while protecting residents, businesses and ratepayers from rising power costs," said Tag Greason and David Robey, Co-CEOs of QTS. "As demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow, we support policies that encourage responsible development, protect resources, ensure ratepayers see benefits of energy investments on their utility bills, and foster strong partnerships with the communities where data centers operate. We welcome Governor Abbott's leadership and look forward to working with him to establish clear guardrails for the industry and help ensure all providers operate with a commitment to transparency, accountability and responsible growth."

For more than 20 years, QTS has been building and operating data centers in communities across the United States and is deeply invested in the state of Texas. Our approach to constructing new data centers and power solutions is designed to strengthen the Energy Reliability Council of Texas and the Texas energy grid. Grounded in QTS's Commitment to Communities, the company has a long-standing practice of partnering with local stakeholders for the benefit of the community. QTS is committed to strengthening local economies, advancing sustainability, protecting residents' energy rates and delivering the critical infrastructure that powers the American economy:

We pay for the energy costs of our data centers so they do not increase local utility bills.

Since 2019, we have committed to building data centers that consume no water once operational.

We create good jobs in communities in which we operate.

We support local community projects.

We lead with openness and transparency.

Governor Greg Abbott's call for a comprehensive review of Texas' rapidly growing data center sector highlights the importance of understanding and planning for the infrastructure, resource and community considerations that accompany large-scale digital infrastructure investment. QTS looks forward to working alongside state and local leaders, utility partners and community stakeholders to support responsible growth that strengthens Texas communities and reinforces the state's leadership in the digital economy. Our goal is to be a responsible neighbor, one that listens, invests in local priorities and supports sustainable growth for families and businesses.

For more information on our Commitment to Communities, visit: q.com/commitments/

About QTS

QTS is a global data center leader with unrivaled access to scalable infrastructure across North America and Europe. QTS delivers state-of-the-art data center solutions, robust connectivity, and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities at gigawatt scale. QTS prioritizes investing responsibly in the communities where it builds and operates. QTS is a Blackstone portfolio company.

Let's connect: Q.com | 877.QTS.DATA

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE QTS