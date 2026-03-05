QTS is Committed to Putting Communities First While Advancing the Digital Future

QTS reaffirms its commitments to strengthen local prosperity and deliver America's digital infrastructure responsibly

ASHBURN, Va., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Data Centers ("QTS") is announcing its Commitment to Communities, reaffirming a long-established focus on putting communities first. QTS is committed to the places it calls home – and to strengthening local economies, advancing sustainability, protecting residents' energy rates, and responsibly delivering the infrastructure that enables modern digital life.

Tag Greason and David Robey, Co-CEOs of QTS said: "As an industry leader, our focus is and always has been building lasting partnerships in the communities where we live and work. We commit to taking the time to understand local priorities and invest in ways that create long-term economic opportunities. Our Commitment to Communities captures this promise."

QTS Community Commitments

We pay for the energy costs of our data centers so they do not increase local utility bills.

QTS funds 100% of our data centers' energy needs, so that costs related to our projects are not pushed onto ratepayers. We partner with utilities to help build out American infrastructure without raising power costs for the community, and we ensure supportive grid planning and sufficient power capacity. We prioritize carbon-free, renewable energy through long-term utility partnerships. We and Blackstone plan to build more power generation capacity than QTS data centers use.

We build data centers that consume no water.

As industry leaders in water preservation, we are proud to save billions of gallons of water annually. We build data centers that use our closed-loop system, so they do not consume water for cooling. We are committed to continual improvement of sustainability through research and innovation.

We create good jobs in communities in which we operate.

QTS data centers generate significant local value through an expansive ecosystem of jobs, including employees of QTS and its tenants, as well as local construction workers, contractors and suppliers. QTS will create 40,000 high-paying jobs in the U.S. this year, with $150,000 average annual pay. We prioritize hiring veterans and people from the community, and local community businesses are meaningfully supported by our presence.

We support local community projects that matter to you.

Data centers are long-term developments that help communities invest in growth, enrich neighborhoods and improve lives over many years. QTS data centers generate tax revenues and help fund local programs. We support community priorities with resources for new parks, hospitals, schools, roads and first responders.

We lead with openness and transparency.

We build facilities that communities across our country can rely on for decades. In the places we call home, we seek to engage, listen and collaborate with local leaders and community stakeholders to ensure our developments bring long-term benefits to communities. We hold town halls and maintain open and consistent dialogue with the community.

As demand for digital infrastructure grows, QTS remains focused on being a good neighbor and building lasting partnerships in every community we serve. To learn more about our long-standing pledge to the communities we call home, visit qtsdatacenters.com/commitments.

About QTS Data Centers

QTS is a global data center leader with unrivaled access to scalable infrastructure across North America and Europe. Powered by People and Driven by Purpose, QTS provides state-of-the-art data center solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises and government entities. QTS is a Blackstone portfolio company.

