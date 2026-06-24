Quad-C Management Announces Investment in Armstrong Transport Group

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced its investment in Armstrong Transport Group ("Armstrong" or the "Company"), a leading logistics platform that operates primarily through an independent agent network to connect commercial shippers with full truckload (FTL) heavy-haul, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2006, Armstrong has established a differentiated freight brokerage platform by leveraging a service-first culture, entrepreneurial mindset, and technology-forward posture to serve all freight constituents.

Quad-C is partnering with Armstrong's executive management team, who will remain in their current roles and are maintaining significant ownership in the Company. The partnership should allow for Armstrong to reinvest capital to accelerate growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

"We are delighted about the opportunity to partner with a group that has a shared understanding of the Armstrong model and enthusiasm for our mission statement," said Cameron Ramsdell, CEO of Armstrong. "We selected Quad-C because of their deep experience partnering with growth-oriented management teams in the transportation and logistics sector. Quad-C supports our continued vision of combining great people with technology to deliver an unmatched experience to our shipper and carrier partners."

"Armstrong's remarkable long-term track record across different freight environments speaks to the quality of the leadership team and organization," said Tom Hickey, Senior Partner, Quad-C. "We are excited for the opportunity to execute on a value creation strategy in partnership with the Armstrong team."

"Armstrong has clearly demonstrated a differentiated service offering in third-party logistics (3PL), a core area of focus at Quad-C," said Michael Brooks, Partner, Quad-C. "The Company's relentless focus on empowering agents and brokers, partnership mindset with carriers and shippers, and significant investment in technology represents a compelling value proposition that has allowed Armstrong to consistently outperform the market. We are excited to support the management team in the next stage of expansion."

"Quad-C has had the fortune of partnering with some of the strongest operators in the 3PL sector. We look forward to continuing that with our partnership with the fantastic management team at Armstrong and helping the Company achieve its strategic goals," added Spencer Burkholder, Principal, Quad-C.

The Armstrong partnership is Quad-C's latest investment in the transportation and logistics sector. Other past investments include MNX Global Logistics, AIT Worldwide Logistics, and Worldwide Express.

About Quad-C Management:

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in established services and industrials companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested $4.9 billion of capital in 91 platform companies and over 418 add-on acquisitions. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. For more information, please visit www.quadcmanagement.com.

About Armstrong Transport Group:

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Armstrong is a leading logistics platform offering truckload, less-than-truckload and cross-border brokerage solutions. The company serves the market through a nationwide network of independent agency offices and direct brokers. Celebrating its 20th year in business, Armstrong was recently ranked among the top 15 freight brokerages in North America by Transport Topics with approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue. For more information, please visit www.armstrongtransport.com.

SOURCE Quad-C Management, Inc.