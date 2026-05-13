Quad-C Management Announces Investment in Thibaut

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced its investment in Thibaut, Inc. ("Thibaut" or the "Company"), a premier designer and distributor of wallcoverings, fabrics, rugs, and furniture. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1886, Thibaut is the oldest wallcovering company in the United States. Since the Company's inception, Thibaut has evolved into a full-service design house with a diverse product offering of wallcoverings, fabrics, trims, area rugs and other home products under the Thibaut, Anna French, Coraggio, and Rosemary Hallgarten brands.

Thad Jones, Senior Partner at Quad-C, commented, "Thibaut represents a distinguished collection of brands with an exceptional legacy and a highly differentiated market position. We are excited to partner with Rick and the Thibaut team to support the company's next phase of growth while preserving the creativity, quality, and customer relationships that have defined the business for generations."

Rick Kilmer, CEO of Thibaut, added, "This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for our company. With Quad-C's support and partnership, we are well-positioned to accelerate innovation, expand our product offerings, and continue delivering exceptional design and service to our customers."

Matt Trotta, Principal at Quad-C, noted, "Thibaut has a longstanding reputation for design excellence and a differentiated product portfolio. The business has demonstrated strength and consistency over many decades. We are excited to leverage our industry expertise and support Thibaut's continued growth."

Thibaut represents Quad-C's latest partnership within the building and branded home products and specialty distribution sectors. Other past investments in these industries include Stanton, a premier designer and supplier of premium, branded floorcovering products and Wolf Home Products, a distributor of branded specialty building products serving the independent dealer channel, among others.

Robert W. Baird served as financial advisor and White & Case acted as legal counsel to Quad-C on the transaction. William Blair & Company served as financial advisor to Thibaut on the transaction.

About Quad-C Management:

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in established services and industrials companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested $4.9 billion of capital in 90 platform companies and over 410 add-on acquisitions. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. For more information, please visit www.quadcmanagement.com.

About Thibaut:

Established in 1886, Thibaut is the oldest wallcovering company in the United States. Since the Company's inception, Thibaut has evolved into a full-service design house with a diverse product offering of wallcoverings, fabrics, trims, area rugs and other home products from Thibaut, Anna French, Coraggio, and Rosemary Hallgarten. Known for its exceptional and unique designs, the Company prides itself on inspiring color palettes, fresh interpretations of classic designs, best-in-class service, and exclusive artwork created by an in-house design team. Thibaut's brands are sold to the trade only and available in hundreds of locations around the globe, with six flagship showrooms in the US and corporate offices in New Jersey and London. For more information, please visit https://www.thibautdesign.com/.

SOURCE Quad-C Management, Inc.