QuadMed's Epic Gold Stars Recognition Signals a New Model for Employer-Sponsored Primary Care

Top 1% Epic Usage ranking validates QuadMed's long-term investment in building one of the nation's most connected models of employer-sponsored primary care.

SUSSEX, Wis., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuadMed, a national leader in employer-sponsored healthcare, has earned one of Epic's highest distinctions, providing independent validation of a strategic imperative the company has pursued: building a more connected, frictionless, and digitally enabled model of primary care.

At Epic's 2026 Users Group Meeting (UGM), QuadMed earned a 10 out of 10 Configuration score and 9 out of 10 Usage score in Epic's Gold Stars program, placing the company in the top 8% of Epic organizations worldwide for configuration and the top 1% for usage. QuadMed was one of just eight organizations to earn a score of 9.

Epic's Gold Stars program evaluates both the breadth of Epic capabilities an organization has implemented and how effectively those capabilities are incorporated into everyday clinical practice. For QuadMed, the recognition is about more than technology. It is independent validation that investing strategically in primary care can produce a fundamentally different model of care.

Americans make roughly one billion visits to physician offices each year, and about half of them are to primary care, the part of the healthcare system responsible for preventing disease, managing chronic conditions and coordinating nearly every other aspect of care. Yet primary care receives less than 5% of total U.S. healthcare spending, which leads to underinvestment in technology needed to support primary care providers. More than one-quarter of family physicians report dissatisfaction with their electronic health record, and nearly half rate its usability as fair or poor.

"We believe the future of healthcare depends on strengthening primary care, and that requires giving clinicians the same world class digital infrastructure that has traditionally been reserved for large health systems," said Kathryn Quadracci Flores, MD, CEO of QuadMed. "This recognition validates our long-term commitment to building one of the nation's most advanced primary care platforms. It reflects a model that combines best in class technology, deep clinical integration, and a relentless focus on the patient and clinician experience. These capabilities differentiate QuadMed by helping employers deliver better health outcomes, a more connected care experience, and a lower total cost of care."

From the beginning, QuadMed made a deliberate decision to build one connected system, a single digital foundation designed to support longitudinal, whole-person care, not a collection of disconnected technologies.

That distinction determines what a clinician sees when a member walks in. Occupational health and primary care can be part of the same patient record with appropriate internal controls, so a work injury and a blood pressure trend are part of one clinical picture. Referrals are coordinated electronically rather than handed to the patient as a phone number. Records move nationwide through Epic Care Everywhere and TEFCA. Claims and clinical data meet through Epic Payer Platform, and QuadMed learns from Epic Cosmos, one of the largest de-identified clinical datasets in the world.

None of these capabilities are revolutionary on their own. The difference is bringing them together in a primary care environment and making them part of everyday clinical practice.

"QuadMed's Gold Stars show real depth of use," said Alex Dressler, who directs the Gold Stars program at Epic. "That takes IT, clinicians, and operations staff working together every day to improve how care gets delivered. It's great to see that kind of focus."

QuadMed believes employer-sponsored healthcare can serve as a proving ground for the future of primary care by demonstrating how sustained investment in interoperability, connected care and digital infrastructure can improve outcomes for patients, clinicians and employers alike.

About QuadMed

QuadMed, LLC, a subsidiary of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), is a healthcare experience company that partners with employers across the country to provide direct access to whole-person care for employees and families. For over 35 years, employers have trusted QuadMed to improve health, enhance productivity, and reduce costs. Family-controlled, physician-led, and committed to doing the right thing, QuadMed delivers value-driven solutions, including primary care, occupational health, behavioral health, pharmacy, physical therapy, dental, vision, fitness, and wellness coaching that empower employees and create healthier, more productive workplaces. Learn more at quadmedical.com.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production, and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients. For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation, and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.

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SOURCE QuadMed