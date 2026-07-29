Quaker Houghton Announces a 4.3% Increase in Cash Dividend

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today declared a $0.53 per share quarterly cash dividend, an increase of 4.3% over the prior dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 16, 2026.

Joseph A. Berquist, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "Today's dividend increase announcement reflects our confidence in the durability of our business, the strength of our cash flow generation, and our ability to create long-term shareholder value. We remain focused on executing our strategy while maintaining a balanced approach to capital allocation that supports investing in growth, maintaining financial flexibility, and returning cash to shareholders. This dividend increase marks our 17th consecutive year and 50th increase since going public in 1972."

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

SOURCE Quaker Houghton