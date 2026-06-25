Quaker Houghton Opens New Manufacturing Site and Expanded Lab in China

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton ("the Company"; NYSE: KWR), the global leader in industrial process fluids, today announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Zhangjiagang, China, expanding local production capabilities to support growing customer demand across the Asia-Pacific region.

The facility strengthens Quaker Houghton's global manufacturing network and adds new production capabilities for die casting and grease product lines, while supporting key industries including steel, aluminum, automotive, beverage can, mining, and wind power.

"The opening of our Zhangjiagang facility is an important step in Quaker Houghton's long-term growth strategy in Asia," said Albert Ma, Senior Vice President, Regional Commercial Lead – Asia Pacific. "By adding new manufacturing capabilities locally in China, we are enhancing our ability to serve our customers with the innovative, high-quality solutions they know and expect from Quaker Houghton."

Earlier in June, Quaker Houghton also opened its expanded laboratory in Shanghai, adding testing and development capabilities to drive innovation, help customers stay ahead, and support growth. This includes dedicated labs for the company's grease business and QH FLUID INTELLIGENCE™ – a technology platform to measure, control, and optimize fluid and process performance.

Joseph Berquist, Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "These investments reflect the strategic importance of Asia Pacific to the Company's long-term growth strategy. They strengthen our ability to better serve our customers in the region by enabling local production of a larger portion of our diverse product portfolio and accelerating innovation to meet increasing demand across the region."

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

SOURCE Quaker Houghton