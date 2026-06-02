Quaker Houghton Releases its 2025 Sustainability Report

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR), the global leader in industrial process fluids, today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining its commitments and progress in advancing sustainable solutions. The report highlights how the Company leverages its industry-leading portfolio of products, services, and data to See Beyond™ and help customers stay ahead in a changing world.

This year's report marks several milestones, including the Company's first Scope 3 greenhouse gas assessment and the introduction of a new goal-setting framework informed by its 2024 double materiality assessment. These insights are shaping Quaker Houghton's strategy, clarifying priorities, and guiding the actions and metrics needed to drive measurable progress.

Joseph Berquist, Chief Executive Officer and President, said: "Our progress in 2025 reflects both our commitment to delivering more sustainable outcomes for our customers and our ability to adapt in a rapidly changing environment. I am proud of the meaningful advancements we have made across our product portfolio and service technologies, helping customers reduce waste, water, and energy while improving overall performance. As the global leader in our field, we recognize our responsibility to deliver lasting positive impacts across the markets we serve, with sustainability central to our values and strategy."

The 2025 Sustainability Report highlights continued progress across key areas, including:

Increased renewable electricity by 13% , compared to 2024, helping reduce operational carbon emissions.





, compared to 2024, helping reduce operational carbon emissions. Avoided 22,000 metric tons of waste at customer QH FLUIDCARE™ partner locations, lowering impact across the value chain.





at customer QH FLUIDCARE™ partner locations, lowering impact across the value chain. Removed carcinogenic, mutagen, or reprotoxic hazards from 33 active formulations, improving product safety.





from 33 active formulations, improving product safety. Reducing water consumption intensity by 9%, supporting more efficient use of natural resources.





supporting more efficient use of natural resources. Strengthened supplier sustainability practices through targeted collaboration, expanding impact across the supply chain.

Click here to learn more or read the full 2025 Sustainability Report.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

SOURCE Quaker Houghton