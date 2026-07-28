QUAKER® launches 21-day calendar made of oats to encourage new habits

"Start the Day with an Extra Q" campaign invites the public to include QUAKER® oats in their daily breakfast routine

SÃO PAULO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when Brazilians are increasingly seeking healthier lifestyles, QUAKER®, the world's #1 oats brand*, is introducing a unique 21-day calendar with pages made from the grain itself. Created as an exclusive edition for brand ambassadors, this initiative serves as the centerpiece of the new "Start the Day with an Extra Q" campaign, developed to highlight the benefits of oats and encourage their daily consumption at breakfast.

The choice of 21 days is grounded in psychological science and habit formation theory. Through daily repetition, the human brain creates mental shortcuts, reducing conscious effort and turning actions into lasting habits. Thus, QUAKER® transformed the calendar into an interactive, playful element that materializes this process of personal change.

The material was engineered to go beyond a traditional graphic item. The production company, Magic Lab, conducted extensive testing using QUAKER® oats and water, carefully baking the "pages" to achieve exact consistency and format. Once detached day by day, these edible pages serve as a nutritious, creative base for different breakfast recipes.

"Since its inception, QUAKER® has inspired the public to 'change their life from the inside' through nutrition. The calendar comes to life by stimulating our ambassadors to incorporate oats into their breakfast in a dynamic and playful way—a movement that also invites their followers to start their day with an extra Q", highlights Simone Simões, Senior Marketing Director at PepsiCo Brazil Foods.

Created by Bakery by Ampfy, part of the Biosphera.ntwk ecosystem, the campaign reflects modern market transformations. Data from WGSN shows that 91% of Brazilians are actively seeking a healthier lifestyle. This shift is driving growth in the oats category, a superfood renowned for providing sustained energy, fiber, and helping to lower cholesterol levels.

Brand ambassadors include Otaviano Costa, Betto Auge, Bruna Ianhez, and health influencers. The action features a strategic partnership with Steal The Look, whose team will document their challenge through editorials and vlogs on social media. To support consumers in practice, QUAKER® offers an interactive WhatsApp BOT with recipes and weekly meal planning, accessible via product packaging and social channels.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Staple Foods 2025 edition, for hot cereals definition, retail sales values; rsp, all retail channels, 2024 data.

SOURCE QUAKER