Quali Expands Torque as the Next Generation Control Plane for Enterprise AI Infrastructure

As traditional cloud and container management approaches reach their limits, Torque delivers unified discovery, outcome-linked governance, cost intelligence, and agentic infrastructure control across bare metal, multi-cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and edge environments

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali today announced a major capability expansion for Torque, its intelligent infrastructure management platform. While traditional cloud management portals and container orchestration tools were built to manage individual resource types in isolation, Torque operates at a different level entirely: a single, intelligent control plane that spans bare metal, traditional CPU workloads, multi-cloud, hybrid, on-premises, edge, GPU, and AI environments, replacing fragmentation with unified governance and replacing reactive operations with continuous intelligence.

The platform does not ask organizations to replace existing tooling. Terraform, OpenTofu, Ansible, Helm, Kubernetes, CloudFormation, and every major IaC and configuration format are supported natively by Torque which subsumes the automation, normalizing everything into standardized building blocks. Torque makes everything they produce discoverable, governable, cost-accountable, and operable by anyone in the organization. For teams who prefer not to work in code, Torque's GenAI-powered environment designer translates natural language prompts into production-ready Infrastructure as Code (IaC) automatically. The infrastructure code is always present and fully auditable. It is simply invisible to those who do not need it.

What distinguishes Torque from earlier generations of infrastructure tooling is its ability to understand environment context holistically, not just what is running, but who owns it, what purpose it serves, what it costs, whether it is performing as intended, and how it should be optimized. That context is what makes governance actionable and cost intelligence meaningful, because spend is always measured against outcomes, not just against invoices.

"Every enterprise managing AI infrastructure today is dealing with a version of the same problem: environments provisioned across too many tools, by too many teams, with too little visibility into what is running, what it costs, and whether it is delivering value. Torque was built to solve that problem at its root, not by adding another management layer, but by becoming the intelligence layer that makes every other tool in the stack governable, measurable, and aligned to outcomes." — Lior Koriat, CEO, Quali

Key Platform Capabilities

The expanded Torque platform delivers across the full infrastructure lifecycle:

Continuous Discovery and Automatic Codification. Torque scans cloud accounts, on-premises systems, and Git repositories, identifies every deployed resource regardless of how or where it was provisioned, and converts live configurations into governed, reusable Infrastructure-as-Code. Shadow IT, manual deployments, and untagged resources across every environment type are brought under governance automatically, without disrupting existing workflows.

Torque scans cloud accounts, on-premises systems, and Git repositories, identifies every deployed resource regardless of how or where it was provisioned, and converts live configurations into governed, reusable Infrastructure-as-Code. Shadow IT, manual deployments, and untagged resources across every environment type are brought under governance automatically, without disrupting existing workflows. Outcome-Linked Cost Governance. Cost controls are established at the moment of provisioning, before incurring spend. Every environment is tagged at creation with owner, team, and business purpose, so infrastructure spend is always traceable to the outcome it supports. Idle and orphaned resources are identified continuously, and policy-violating deployments are denied before they generate cost.

Cost controls are established at the moment of provisioning, before incurring spend. Every environment is tagged at creation with owner, team, and business purpose, so infrastructure spend is always traceable to the outcome it supports. Idle and orphaned resources are identified continuously, and policy-violating deployments are denied before they generate cost. Continuous Drift Detection and Remediation. Torque continuously compares every live environment against its intended configuration across every infrastructure type. When drift occurs, the platform detects, alerts, and initiates remediation automatically, maintaining compliance and operational integrity without manual intervention.

Torque continuously compares every live environment against its intended configuration across every infrastructure type. When drift occurs, the platform detects, alerts, and initiates remediation automatically, maintaining compliance and operational integrity without manual intervention. Full Environment Context and Intelligent Optimization. Torque maintains complete context across every active environment: resource composition, ownership, cost trajectory, utilization patterns, and health status. This context powers continuous optimization recommendations, anomaly detection, and the AI Copilot, which surfaces improvements and guides teams to better infrastructure decisions at every stage of the lifecycle, measuring usage against the outcomes the environment was provisioned to deliver.

Torque maintains complete context across every active environment: resource composition, ownership, cost trajectory, utilization patterns, and health status. This context powers continuous optimization recommendations, anomaly detection, and the AI Copilot, which surfaces improvements and guides teams to better infrastructure decisions at every stage of the lifecycle, measuring usage against the outcomes the environment was provisioned to deliver. Governance for Sovereign AI and Regulated Deployments. For enterprises navigating Sovereign AI mandates and regulated AI workloads, Torque provides policy enforcement, data residency controls, and a complete audit trail embedded in every environment from provisioning. Compliance is not applied after the fact. It is a property of every deployment from the first second it exists.

For enterprises navigating Sovereign AI mandates and regulated AI workloads, Torque provides policy enforcement, data residency controls, and a complete audit trail embedded in every environment from provisioning. Compliance is not applied after the fact. It is a property of every deployment from the first second it exists. Governed Infrastructure for Autonomous AI Agents. Torque acts as the control plane between AI agents and the infrastructure they consume. A live Model Context Protocol (MCP) server allows any compatible agent to provision environments, query status, inspect drift, and trigger lifecycle workflows, within policy boundaries defined by role-based agent permissions. Governance does not weaken because the requestor is autonomous.

Torque acts as the control plane between AI agents and the infrastructure they consume. A live Model Context Protocol (MCP) server allows any compatible agent to provision environments, query status, inspect drift, and trigger lifecycle workflows, within policy boundaries defined by role-based agent permissions. Governance does not weaken because the requestor is autonomous. Full-Stack Infrastructure Management: Bare Metal to Cloud. Torque manages the complete infrastructure spectrum from a single control plane. Bare Metal as a Service enables governed, policy-compliant physical server provisioning at cloud speed, covering discovery, allocation, OS imaging, network configuration, and full lifecycle management. Traditional CPU-based workloads, virtual machines, and containerized applications are managed with the same governance model applied to GPU clusters and cloud-native AI environments. Every workload type, every deployment model, one operational framework.

Built on the Same Foundation as Stack Automation by Quali

Torque shares its platform core with Stack Automation by Quali, the AI infrastructure operations platform co-developed with Cisco and announced at Cisco Live 2026. Stack Automation by Quali extends that foundation with purpose-built orchestration for Cisco AI infrastructure environments, available exclusively through Cisco and its partner network. Torque brings the same platform intelligence to a broader enterprise market, across every vendor, every cloud, and every infrastructure stack. The Cisco partnership validates the platform's enterprise credibility.

Availability

The expanded Torque capabilities are available now. For more information, visit quali.com/products or contact Quali to schedule a demonstration.

About Quali

Quali is the leader in AI infrastructure management and Environment-as-a-Service automation. Torque, Quali's intelligent infrastructure platform, enables enterprises to discover, govern, provision, and operate workloads across bare metal, traditional CPU infrastructure, GPU hardware, multi-cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and edge environments from a single control plane. Named as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for AI Assistants for Infrastructure as Code (March 2026), Quali is trusted by approximately 100 enterprise customers globally and supports over 40,000 environment launches monthly. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali can be found at www.quali.com.

SOURCE Quali