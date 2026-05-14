Quali's Torque Platform Delivers the Operational Foundation Enterprises Need to Achieve Sovereign AI

As governments and regulated enterprises race to meet sovereign AI mandates, Torque provides the operational control layer the market has been missing, governing who deploys AI, what runs where, and under what policies, across any infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali, the leader in Environment-as-a-Service automation, today announced that its Torque platform is purpose-positioned to meet the operational demands of enterprise Sovereign AI, delivering the governance, policy enforcement, and infrastructure control that sovereignty requires, across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. As the EU AI Act moves toward full enforcement in August 2026 and 71 percent of global executives now classify Sovereign AI as a strategic imperative, Torque provides the production-ready operational foundation that regulated enterprises and government organizations need to move from sovereign AI ambition to sovereign AI reality.

Sovereign AI is not a cloud problem; it is a governance problem. Most organizations have addressed data residency through sovereign cloud investments. What remains unsolved is the operational layer above it: the agentic AI systems, training pipelines, inference services, and model environments that run on that infrastructure, entirely ungoverned. Torque closes that gap. By enforcing policy-as-code across every AI workload, providing secure environments with hard boundaries, and delivering a self-hosted control plane with no external dependencies, Torque gives enterprises technical sovereignty, not just contractual assurances.

"Sovereign AI has become a board-level priority, but most organizations are looking at the wrong layer. Buying a sovereign cloud region solves the data residency question. It does not solve the governance question, who can deploy AI, what models run where, under what policies, with what controls. That is the operational sovereignty gap, and that is exactly what Torque was built to fill. Our customers are not waiting for a roadmap item. They are running governed AI infrastructure in production today." - Lior Koriat, CEO, Quali

Policy-as-Code Enforcement: Torque's OPA-based policy engine ensures that every AI workload deployment, model serving, fine-tuning, agent orchestration, is governed programmatically. Data residency boundaries, access controls, and compliance requirements are enforced at the infrastructure layer, not assumed at the application layer. Sovereignty is technically enforced, not documented.

Torque's OPA-based policy engine ensures that every AI workload deployment, model serving, fine-tuning, agent orchestration, is governed programmatically. Data residency boundaries, access controls, and compliance requirements are enforced at the infrastructure layer, not assumed at the application layer. Sovereignty is technically enforced, not documented. Secure Agentic Sandboxing: Every AI environment provisioned through Torque runs within a fully defined, bounded, and auditable context. Workloads cannot exceed their defined perimeter, teams cannot access environments outside their entitlements, and every action is logged. For regulated industries and government deployments, this provides the hard isolation that genuine sovereignty demands.

Every AI environment provisioned through Torque runs within a fully defined, bounded, and auditable context. Workloads cannot exceed their defined perimeter, teams cannot access environments outside their entitlements, and every action is logged. For regulated industries and government deployments, this provides the hard isolation that genuine sovereignty demands. Self-Hosted, Infrastructure-Agnostic Control Plane: Torque operates entirely within the customer's own infrastructure, on-premises, private cloud, sovereign cloud region, or hybrid, without requiring operational telemetry or data to leave the customer's control. The same governance model applies regardless of the underlying hardware or cloud provider, giving enterprises a consistent sovereign operational posture across their entire AI estate.

With the EU AI Act reaching full enforcement in August 2026 and McKinsey estimating that sovereignty requirements will influence 30 to 40 percent of global AI spending by 2030, the urgency for enterprises to establish a governed AI operational layer has never been greater. Torque's capabilities, already in production across regulated enterprise and government deployments, position Quali as the operational sovereignty partner enterprises need as AI regulation moves from guidance to enforcement. For more information, visit www.quali.com.

About Quali

Quali is the leader in AI infrastructure management and Environment-as-a-Service automation. Torque, Quali's cloud and AI infrastructure platform, enables enterprises to provision, govern, and scale AI workloads across GPU hardware, on-premises data centers, hybrid and public cloud from a single control plane. Torque's policy-driven, environment architecture is purpose-built for regulated industries and government organizations that require technical enforcement of AI governance.

SOURCE Quali