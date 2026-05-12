Qualitas Dental Partners Invests Significantly in Facility Capabilities Across Southern New England

SHARON, Mass., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the South Shore of Massachusetts and in Central Rhode Island, Qualitas Dental Partners is quietly expanding and modernizing its general and specialty practices to better serve the patient community.

Qualitas has targeted seven practices for significant investment. Many of these projects are well underway and nearing completion. These investments include additional providers, expansion of clinical space, and technology upgrades. These practices are increasing their capacity, adding new services, and improving the patient experience—while maintaining full clinical independence.

For many providers, these developments represent the realization of long-term goals that previously felt out of reach.

"My vision was to build a beautiful, state-of-the-art surgical center with world-class surgeons serving my community, a community with a shortage of oral surgeons," said Dr. Steven Bakios. "Partnering with Qualitas gave me the opportunity to fulfill that legacy."

Qualitas Dental Partners supports a select group of practices across southern New England, working behind the scenes to remove operational barriers and enabling clinicians to focus on delivering high-level care.

As more practices look for ways to grow without sacrificing autonomy, this approach is gaining attention among providers seeking a different kind of partnership.

For additional information, inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

About Qualitas Dental Partners:

Qualitas Dental Partners is a doctor-owned dental partnership based in southern New England. It is comprised of renowned providers practicing across the spectrum of general dentistry and all dental specialties. Qualitas' mission is to provide exceptional patient care and outcomes through a conscientious partnership between dentists and supporting team members. To honor this focus, new partners are carefully selected and approved by current members. For more information, please visit www.theqdp.com.

SOURCE Qualitas Dental Partners