Qualitas Dental Partners Expands Acquisition Capacity to Support Continued Growth Across Southern New England

SHARON, Mass., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitas has increased its credit acquisition facilities with its long-term partner, Live Oak Bank, a leading commercial bank with a deep history of dental lending expertise. The larger credit facilities support future practice partnerships across Southern New England, driven by strong interest from practices wanting to align with its doctor-led partnership model. The expanded acquisition resources complement Qualitas' recent investments to enlarge existing practices and bring more dentists to the region.

The increased facilities reflect continued confidence in Qualitas' doctor-led model, which supports practice growth while preserving clinical autonomy. As more providers seek collaborative alternatives to traditional consolidation models, Qualitas continues to attract practices aligned around long-term patient care and coordinated dentistry.

Founded by dentists, for dentists, Qualitas Dental Partners supports a network of general and specialty practices focused on improving patient oral health through coordinated care across Southern New England.

For additional information, inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

About Qualitas Dental Partners

Qualitas Dental Partners is a doctor-owned dental partnership based in Southern New England. It is comprised of renowned providers practicing across the spectrum of general dentistry and all dental specialties. Qualitas' mission is to provide exceptional patient care and outcomes through a conscientious partnership between dentists and supporting team members. To honor this focus, new partners are carefully selected and approved by current members. For more information, please visit www.theqdp.com.

SOURCE Qualitas Dental Partners