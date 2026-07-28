Quannah Partners and LaSalle Announce Sale of 290 Crossroads Commerce Center in Houston

DENVER, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quannah Partners successfully sold 290 Crossroads Commerce Center in Houston, TX (the "Property"). The new development of 183,301-square-foot Class A industrial facility located in Houston's northwest industrial market was sold to a user/operator. The Property was developed in partnership with LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle), which invested in the project based on strong fundamentals in Houston's northwest industrial corridor and continued demand for modern logistics facilities.

290 Crossroads Commerce Center - Houston, Texas

Originally conceived as a speculative industrial development, the Property was placed under contract early in the development process, enabling the building design and construction to be managed alongside the buyer's operational requirements. The transaction underscores continued demand for efficient, highly functional industrial facilities in Houston's premier distribution corridors.

"290 Crossroads is representative of the type of development opportunities we continue to pursue across our platform," said Doug Wiley, Chief Executive Officer of Quannah Partners. "This project demonstrates our ability to source attractive industrial investments, execute efficiently, and remain flexible throughout the development process to meet evolving user demand. LaSalle was a great partner that shared our conviction for this opportunity and their collaboration throughout helped drive a successful outcome."

"This transaction reflects our continued conviction in well-located industrial assets in high-growth logistics corridors," said Jeff Shuster, President of LaSalle Value Partners. "It was a great collaboration with Quannah, and that dynamic helped the team secure a user early in the development process, underscoring the depth of demand for modern, flexible industrial product and the strength of the underlying market."

The Property achieved substantial completion in June 2026, features modern industrial specifications and strategic access to Houston's major transportation infrastructure and logistics networks.

The successful disposition of 290 Crossroads further expands Quannah Partners' industrial track record across Texas and Colorado and reflects LaSalle's continued focus on industrial opportunities across key U.S. markets. Since inception, Quannah has developed or acquired more than 2.2 million square feet of industrial real estate across nine investments, representing over $228 million of committed capital. The firm's industrial strategy focuses on Class A development and value-add acquisitions in high-growth markets, leveraging an experienced in-house team responsible for sourcing, underwriting, development, asset management, and investor reporting.

About Quannah Partners

Quannah Partners is a Denver-based real estate investment and development firm focused on industrial, retail, and multifamily investments across Texas and Colorado. With offices in Denver, Houston, and Dallas, the firm has developed deep operating expertise in Texas and Colorado markets and maintains an active pipeline of development and acquisition opportunities. The firm combines institutional-quality underwriting, reporting, and execution with hands-on entrepreneurial approach to creating value for its investment partners.

About LaSalle Investment Management | Investing Today. For Tomorrow.

LaSalle Investment Management, a subsidiary of JLL, is a globally integrated, diverse real estate investment manager. On a global basis, LaSalle manages US$86.9 billion of assets in private and public real estate equity and debt investments as of Q4 2025. LaSalle's client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a diverse range of investment vehicles, including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments.

SOURCE Quannah Partners