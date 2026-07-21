Wrangler, Alberta Boot Company, Cody & Sioux, and Astrid & Miyu Coming to 1612 South Congress

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quannah Partners and Fortum Ventures ("Owner") announced today that Phase I of the redevelopment has been fully leased, bringing Wrangler, Alberta Boot Company, Cody & Sioux, and Astrid & Miyu to one of Austin's most iconic retail corridors.

The first phase of the project will deliver approximately 6,800 square feet of retail space this Fall, with all four retailers expected to open by the end of the year.

1612 South Congress

The new tenant lineup represents a blend of heritage western brands and contemporary retail concepts, reinforcing South Congress' reputation as a destination for distinctive shopping experiences. The project will introduce Alberta Boot Company's and Cody & Sioux's first-ever U.S. retail location and will serve as their flagship store in the U.S. Astrid & Miyu will debut its first Texas boutique and fifth U.S. location and Wrangler will also establish this location as their flagship store in the U.S. underscoring the corridor's continued appeal to both established and emerging global brands.

"We're excited to welcome four exceptional retailers to 1612 South Congress," said Doug Wiley, Chief Executive Officer of Quannah Partners. "Each of these brands has a strong identity and an authentic story, and together they reflect the quality, craftsmanship and originality that define South Congress. We believe they'll be a meaningful addition to one of Austin's most vibrant retail destinations, and we're proud to continue investing in the long-term success of this iconic corridor."

Wrangler, occupying approximately 1,625 square feet, will bring one of the world's most recognizable western and denim brands to South Congress, celebrating the heritage and style synonymous with Texas and establishing their flagship store in the Texas Capitol.

Alberta Boot Company, occupying approximately 4,002 square feet, will introduce its handcrafted western boots and nearly five decades of Canadian craftsmanship to American consumers through its flagship U.S. location.

Cody & Sioux, Alberta Boot Company's sister brand, introducing fashionable ready-to-wear western clothing.

Astrid & Miyu, occupying approximately 1,200 square feet, will expand its growing U.S. footprint with its first Texas boutique, offering its signature contemporary jewelry and immersive retail experience.

As part of the redevelopment, the Owner expanded the building's footprint by approximately 900 square feet, thoughtfully reimagining the property while preserving its prominent presence along South Congress. The redevelopment was designed to reflect the evolution of South Congress itself by honoring the corridor's character and legacy while acknowledging its continued evolution. The design intent sought to capture the authenticity of South Congress, which included preserving elements of the historic façade and preserving the existing buildings entirely. Construction is currently underway, with delivery of the retail spaces anticipated in Fall 2026.

The redevelopment represents the first phase of the teams' long-term vision for the property. A second phase, planned along the Milton Street frontage, is expected to begin construction in early 2027 and will add just under 4,000 square feet of additional retail space, creating opportunities for one or two additional retailers. This space is currently available for lease and actively being discussed with prospective tenants.

The recent activity on this block includes the opening of the Butcher's Daughter restaurant, as well as the rebranding of South Congress Hotel to the Hyatt Standard flag across the street from 1612 South Congress set to open in January 2027, attracting more foot traffic in the area.

The Owner recognizes the importance of this property within the South Congress community, and their goal has been to thoughtfully reinvest in the site, create exceptional retail experiences, and contribute to the continued evolution of one of Austin's most dynamic neighborhoods. The project is intended to honor the past and reflect the unique identity that Austin can claim as its own.

The redevelopment team includes 3-0 Real Estate Partners as leasing broker, Perkins&Will as architect, Kimley-Horn as civil engineer, Capital Constructors Group as general contractor, and Project Management Advisors as Construction Manager.

About Quannah Partners

Quannah Partners is a Denver-based real estate investment and development firm focused on industrial, retail, and multifamily investments across Texas and Colorado. With offices in Denver, Houston, and Dallas, the firm has developed deep operating expertise in Texas and Colorado markets and maintains an active pipeline of development and acquisition opportunities. The firm's senior leadership team has more than 80 years of combined principal investing experience and has deployed more than $4.0 billion across diverse property types. Quannah combines disciplined underwriting, creative execution and active asset management to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

About Fortum Ventures

Fortum, based in Austin, was launched in 2024 and is focused on industrial, retail, and multifamily investments across Central Texas. Fortum's Founding Partners have combined for over $2Bn of real estate development and investment experience including acquisitions, development, asset management, debt/equity placement, and serving in many other roles across the real estate spectrum. The firm prioritizes building strong foundations through its people and partnerships, which are critical to maximizing value for investors and creating long-term growth.

SOURCE Quannah Partners