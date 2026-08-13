Quanta Computer and Quantinuum Partner to Build an Industrial Foundation for Large-Scale Quantum Computing

Partnership combines Quantinuum's quantum computing leadership with Quanta Computer's expertise in industrializing advanced computing systems at a global scale

Companies plan to co-develop the infrastructure, systems engineering, and manufacturing capabilities required for future generations of quantum computers

Collaboration aims to support Quantinuum's technology roadmap toward commercially-deployable, large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum systems

BROOMFIELD, Colo., and TAIPEI, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Computer ("Quanta"), a Fortune Global 500 manufacturer of advanced computing and cloud infrastructure, and Quantinuum (Nasdaq: QNT), a leading quantum computing company, today announced a collaborative development agreement to help establish an industrial foundation for the next era of quantum computing.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies plan to jointly develop critical hardware infrastructure supporting future generations of Quantinuum's quantum systems, combining Quantinuum's quantum technology leadership with Quanta's expertise in scaling sophisticated computing platforms.

Quanta and Quantinuum aim to create a practical pathway from today's quantum systems to commercially deployable quantum computers capable of supporting broad enterprise and scientific adoption. The collaboration is aiming to accelerate the path toward scalable quantum computing infrastructure. With joint engineering work already underway, the companies are designing the next generation of hardware infrastructure with the objective of making future quantum computers more modular, manufacturable, and scalable.

"It is time for quantum computing to transition from breakthroughs in physics achieved in the lab to breakthroughs in system manufacturing that can be deployed and operated at scale," said Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President and CEO of Quantinuum. "Quanta has earned a global reputation for industrializing some of the most advanced computing technologies in the world. By working together, we can help ensure the manufacturing ecosystem, engineering expertise, and supply chains required for large-scale quantum computing evolve in parallel with the technology itself."

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is a leading quantum computing company offering a full-stack platform designed to make quantum computing deployable in real-world environments. The company has commercially deployed multiple generations of trapped-ion based quantum systems built on the well-established QCCD architecture, which it has implemented with novel designs and capabilities to achieve the industry's highest accuracy levels based on average two-qubit gate fidelity.[1] Quantinuum has active engagements with market leaders across pharmaceuticals, material science, financial services, and government and industrial markets, as well as academic and research institutions globally. The company has a global workforce of approximately 700 employees, including top scientists and researchers. Over 70% of its technology team holds PhDs or Master's degrees. Quantinuum's headquarters is in Broomfield, Colorado, with additional facilities across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Qatar, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.quantinuum.com.

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This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "seek," "foreseeable," the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Quantinuum to predict all such factors. For additional information on these and other risks that could affect Quantinuum's forward-looking statements, see Quantinuum's risk factors discussed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Quantinuum does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[1] As of December 31, 2025.

SOURCE Quantinuum