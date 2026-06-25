Quantum Space Appoints Adarsh Parekh as Chief Financial Officer

Brings more than 20 years of experience across the space and technology sectors, spanning public company leadership, capital markets, and strategic finance

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Space, a company building the next generation of advanced maneuverable spacecraft to disrupt the orbital economy, today announced the appointment of Adarsh Parekh as Chief Financial Officer. Parekh will oversee the company's financial strategy as it advances the development of the Ranger spacecraft platform and enters the public markets via a proposed combination with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI (Nasdaq: IPFX).

Quantum Space CFO Adarsh Parekh

"America's security increasingly runs through space and meeting that demand means scaling production of Ranger on a strong financial foundation. Adarsh has led finance operations for space companies, overseeing major transactions and public-company milestones, and brings the discipline and sector knowledge we need to responsibly scale," said Jim Bridenstine, CEO of Quantum Space. "Meeting growing demand for space-based defense capabilities requires a strong financial foundation, and Adarsh will lead that work as we advance Ranger toward launch."

Parekh is a space industry veteran with a strong track record of leading public companies, overseeing disciplined financial operations and executing M&A transactions. He joins Quantum Space from Sidus Space, where he served as CFO, overseeing the company's financial operations, capital allocation strategy and capital markets activity. Prior to Sidus Space, Parekh served as CFO of Terran Orbital, where he led the company's sale to Lockheed Martin. He began his career in investment banking at Lehman Brothers and later served as a Principal at RRG Capital Management. Parekh holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Quantum Space has built real momentum, with the contracts, the technology, and the team to disrupt the orbital economy," said Adarsh Parekh, CFO of Quantum Space. "This is a pivotal moment for the company, and I look forward to working with Jim and the team to build the financial foundation that turns that position into long-term value as we bring Ranger to launch."

Quantum Space holds six contracts and pending proposals with the U.S. Space Force, the Department of War, DARPA, and the Air Force Research Laboratory, including a contract award under the Space Force's Andromeda program, an IDIQ vehicle aimed at fielding a proliferated constellation of maneuverable, refuelable spacecraft in geostationary orbit. Parekh will oversee the financial strategy underpinning the growth of the Ranger platform and meeting contract commitments.

About Quantum Space

Quantum Space builds advanced maneuverable spacecraft to strengthen U.S. space defense and meet the demands of modern space operations. The company's mission centers on the Ranger platform: a highly maneuverable spacecraft being engineered for national security and commercial operators. With patented propulsion, extended on-orbit endurance, and modular flexibility, Ranger is being engineered to outmaneuver legacy satellites and operate dynamically across diverse mission sets. For more information, visit www.quantumspace.us.

SOURCE Quantum Space