Quantum Space Awarded a Department of War Contract to Advance On-Orbit Refueling Capabilities

Contract Supports Development of Orbital Fuel Depot and Logistics

Infrastructure for National Security Space Operations

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Space has secured a Department of War (DoW) Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund (OECIF) contract for a fuel depot spacecraft demonstration that enables routine in-space refueling, extends spacecraft operational lifetimes, and provides the U.S. Space Force with greater flexibility and resilience across the space domain. Quantum Space is building the fuel depot on its highly maneuverable Ranger platform. The depot architecture refuels spacecraft and provides on-orbit logistics capabilities critical for sustaining U.S. space superiority in contested domains.

"National security in space depends on the ability to maneuver, adapt, and sustain operations over time," said Jim Bridenstine, CEO of Quantum Space. "This fuel depot contract is a transformational step toward building the in-space logistics architecture the United States requires for resilient, enduring space operations. It extends the life of high-value assets and creates operational options that fixed architectures simply cannot provide."

Quantum Space also holds a contract for the U.S. Space Force's Andromeda program, emphasizing the critical importance of on-orbit refueling and logistics. This partnership reflects a growing institutional recognition that dynamic space operations require persistent, maneuverable, and serviceable infrastructure across multiple orbits.

"For years, in-space refueling has been a concept on our capability roadmaps. Today, we are investing to make it an operational reality. The OECIF award accelerates the deployment of critical refueling infrastructure, answering the urgent call for a persistent, maneuverable space logistics network. By removing traditional fuel constraints, we are not just keeping our vital assets ready—we are unlocking entirely new mission sets and novel operations, giving our space warfighters the sustained agility they need to outmaneuver threats in a dynamic domain." says Chris DePuma, OECIF's Operational Energy and Combat Power portfolio lead.

"The time for a shift from demonstrations toward operational depots is now," says Ben Reed, Co-Founder of Quantum Space. "The technologies are mature, the mission need is urgent, and Quantum Space possesses capital for delivery." Reed brings two decades of NASA experience, including work as a key member on three Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions and leadership as Division Chief responsible for the agency's robotic satellite servicing program.

This DoW award builds on Quantum Space's strategy for development of maneuverable, re-fueling capable spacecraft, and orbital infrastructure for national security, civil, and commercial missions. The company engineers its Ranger platform for operations across multiple orbital regimes, including geostationary orbit and cislunar space, with a patented multimode propulsion system that combines chemical and electric capability on a single vehicle using a single fuel type, enabling both high-thrust maneuvering and high-efficiency sustained operations. The company secures multiple DoW awards for advancement of these capabilities.

Quantum Space recently announced a proposed business combination with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI (Nasdaq: IPFX), which is expected to result in a company listing on Nasdaq later this year, subject to customary closing conditions, including required shareholder approvals and regulatory clearances.

About Quantum Space

Quantum Space is building the next generation of advanced maneuverable spacecraft for national security, civil and commercial space operations. Its mission centers on the Ranger platform: a highly maneuverable spacecraft designed to address the needs of national security and commercial operators. With patented propulsion, extended on-orbit endurance, and modular flexibility, Ranger is engineered to outmaneuver legacy satellites and operate dynamically across diverse mission sets. For more information, visit www.quantumspace.us.

About the Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund (OECIF)

The Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund (OECIF) is DoW's premier, joint, pre-commercial operational energy investment program. Through highly targeted science and technology investments, it guides and matures advanced, first-of-a-kind, operational energy technologies across warfighting platforms and domains. More information can be found at https://www.acq.osd.mil/eie/ero/inn/oecif-oepf.html

SOURCE Quantum Space