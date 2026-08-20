Quarterhill Partners with PennDOT to Support Commercial Vehicle Monitoring Technology Infrastructure

$4.6 million multi-year agreement helps modernize Pennsylvania's commercial vehicle monitoring infrastructure with accurate, real-time traffic data

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading technology innovator providing next-generation, AI-driven Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") solutions, is pleased to announce that it has secured a contract with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation ("PennDOT") to provide ongoing maintenance, calibration, and support services for the Commonwealth's Weigh-In-Motion ("WIM") program.

The agreement is valued at approximately $4.6 million over an initial three-year term with options to extend for an additional two years. As transportation agencies move to modernize critical roadway infrastructure through intelligent commercial vehicle monitoring, automated data collection, and connected transportation systems, this award reinforces Quarterhill's role as a trusted technology partner.

Quarterhill will deliver scheduled maintenance, emergency repair services, and system calibration for PennDOT's network of planning and compliance WIM sites across the state, including support for new site installations, upgrades, and reporting integration with PennDOT's Field Operations Manager system. These services help ensure the continuous collection of accurate, real-time commercial vehicle and traffic data, supporting infrastructure planning, freight mobility, roadway safety, weight compliance, and more informed transportation decision-making across the Commonwealth.

"Reliable and accurate vehicle data is fundamental to maintaining safe and efficient transportation networks," said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill. "Through our partnership with PennDOT, we are supporting data-driven decision-making that helps protect infrastructure investments, improve safety, and optimize commercial vehicle operations across Pennsylvania."

The award further strengthens Quarterhill's long-standing relationships with transportation agencies across North America and reflects the Company's commitment to helping customers modernize transportation infrastructure through advanced ITS technologies. In 2026 alone, the Company has secured contracts with agencies in Oklahoma, Illinois, Indiana, California, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions; and financial projections and cost estimates. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.