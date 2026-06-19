Quay Prescription Glasses Review (2026): How Quay Balances Style, Affordability, and Daily Comfort According to Consumer365

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescription eyewear is no longer only seen as a practical purchase. Many consumers now want products that have vision correction, comfort, and personal style in one package. A new review from Consumer365 explores Quay's expanded prescription eyewear in 2026, looking at the brand's accessible designs, lens customization options, and suitability for everyday wear.

Best Prescription Glasses

Quay - an eyewear brand known for fashion-forward sunglasses and prescription glasses that combine contemporary design, everyday comfort, and accessible pricing.

The review looks at how shoppers are exploring options that pair fashion-forward aesthetics with practical prescription solutions. Known for its sunglasses and contemporary frame designs, Quay has expanded its prescription eyewear collection, which now includes online ordering for single vision prescription glasses and prescription sunglasses through its website.

Expanded Access to Prescription Eyewear

According to Consumer365, Quay has provided customers with an option to order single vision prescription glasses and prescription sunglasses directly through the company's online platform using a valid eyeglass prescription.

Many eyewear brands now offer digital purchasing platforms in addition to traditional optical services. Through online prescription ordering, Quay simplifies the buying process while still offering many of its recognizable frame styles.

Progressive lenses are still available through participating Quay stores and authorized dealers. Online customers, on the other hand, can choose from various single vision prescription options.

Lens Options for Daily Wear

Consumer365 also highlights Quay's lens customization, a significant contributor to the overall customer experience. Quay's prescription program features several lens materials and enhancement options designed for different vision requirements and lifestyle needs.

Available options include:

Single vision prescription lenses for distance or near vision correction

Polycarbonate lenses designed to be lightweight and impact resistant

High-index lenses for stronger prescriptions requiring thinner lens profiles

Blue light filtering options for clear prescription glasses

Polarized lens upgrades for prescription sunglasses

Premium anti-reflective coatings

Through offering both polycarbonate and high-index lenses, Quay lets customers choose an eyewear based on prescription strength, frame style, and comfort preferences.

Style Meets Functionality

For Consumer365, Quay's signature design language is an important part of what separates the brand from other competitors. The company describes its eyewear collection as featuring bold, recognizable frames while making fashion-oriented eyewear accessible to a wide customer base.

Quay's prescription eyewear also carries many of the design elements associated with the brand's non-prescription products, including statement silhouettes, refined detailing, and modern frame shapes.

Customer Experience

The Consumer365 review also looked into the customer experience after purchase. Quay's prescription eyewear orders are custom-made and usually reach customers within three weeks after an order is placed.

Additional customer support resources include:

In-store fitting adjustments where available

Assistance from optical stylists and licensed opticians at participating locations

Customer service support for prescription-related concerns

Return options subject to company policy

Quay also provides a limited warranty covering manufacturing defects for up to 12 months from the purchase date. Coverage applies to eligible products purchased through Quay or authorized sellers.

Takeaway

Quay provides consumers with another option that pairs style, accessibility, and practical vision correction. Selecting eyewear involves more than choosing a frame, and Quay brings together fashionable design and dependable daily performance.

With more shoppers purchasing prescription eyewear online, brands that provide customization, accessible pricing, and a simple purchasing process are likely to resonate with a wide range of customers. Quay's prescription collection stays true to the visual identity that has defined the brand for years.

For the full review, please visit the Consumer365 website.

About Quay

Quay is a global eyewear brand offering a wide selection of sunglasses and prescription glasses. The company's collections emphasize contemporary design, functional lens features, and pricing that remains accessible to a broad range of consumers. Quay products are available through its direct-to-consumer website, Quay stores and select retail partners worldwide.

About Consumer365.org: Consumer365 provides consumer news and industry insights. As an affiliate, Consumer365 may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE Consumer365.org