QuEra Announces 2028 Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computer and Expanded Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration with AWS

QuEra's Libra system will bring cloud-accessible fault-tolerant quantum computing (FTQC) to early commercial and research workflows.

BOSTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEra Computing today announced Libra, its first fault-tolerant quantum computer, arriving on Amazon Braket in 2028, alongside a deepened multi-year technical and go-to-market partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring fault-tolerant computing to customers worldwide. See the AWS announcement here.

Fault-tolerant quantum computers are designed to run longer, deeper, and more reliable computations than today's noisy quantum systems. For enterprises, research institutions, and governments, this creates a path toward workflows that may eventually support molecular simulation, materials discovery, optimization, and other problems where classical approaches face scaling limits.

Libra, QuEra's first fault-tolerant quantum computer and the first system in the expanded QuEra/AWS partnership, is a megaquop-class system, meaning it is designed to perform on the order of one million reliable logical quantum operations. That matters because practical quantum applications depend not only on the number of logical qubits, but also on how many logical operations can be performed before errors overwhelm the computation. With projected specs of over 256 error-corrected logical qubits and a logical error rate of 10⁻⁶, Libra is designed to give AWS customers cloud access to fault-tolerant quantum computing in 2028 and support early practical commercial and research workflows.

The Libra architecture has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed publications. It builds on QuEra's track record of building and deploying quantum computers, including Aquila, the 256-physical-qubit system live on Amazon Braket since 2022, and Gemini, a neutral-atom system with logical-qubit capabilities co-located with the ABCI-Q supercomputer in Japan.

"Fault-tolerant quantum computing is moving from a scientific milestone to an engineering and deployment roadmap," said Andy Ory, CEO of QuEra Computing. "We have executed this roadmap in the open, with peer-reviewed milestones and validated system advances. Libra brings fault-tolerant computing to the cloud at scale in 2028. It is an important step forward, and subsequent generations will scale even further, as we will reveal in our roadmap webinar later this month. We are inviting leaders to engage now so they can build the talent, use cases, and workflows needed to be ready when these systems come online."

An Expanded Strategic Collaboration with AWS

QuEra and AWS are expanding their multiyear strategic collaboration to bring QuEra's fault-tolerant systems to AWS customers. Under the expanded agreement, Libra will be available on Braket starting in 2028. Braket provides customers a single environment to develop and run quantum applications alongside their existing classical infrastructure, with native integration to HPC and AI/ML resources, for hybrid quantum-classical workflows. The collaboration deepens a relationship that began in 2022, when Aquila became the first neutral-atom quantum computer on Braket.

"We believe fault-tolerant quantum computing will become a foundational part of how customers solve their hardest computational problems on AWS. QuEra's technology has demonstrated a clear path to that future. By bringing these capabilities to customers through Amazon Braket, they can combine QuEra's fault-tolerant quantum processors with the scalable AWS HPC and AI services they already rely on," said Eric Kessler, General Manager, Amazon Braket, at AWS.

Built on Proof

QuEra ushered in the era of quantum error correction in 2023 and has continued to advance fault tolerance since. Because fault tolerance is a prerequisite for commercially useful quantum computing, QuEra has focused on getting there. Every building block of the Libra architecture has been validated in peer-reviewed research.

Teams at QuEra and at the labs of QuEra's scientific founders at Harvard and MIT have published eight peer-reviewed papers in Nature and Physical Review Letters demonstrating the foundational capabilities behind the system, including:

Logical qubits, the building blocks of error-corrected computing

Below-threshold error correction, where errors shrink as systems scale

Transversal logical operations, fast and low-overhead gates between qubits

Fast decoding for real-time error correction at scale

Sustained operation of thousands of qubits with continuous atom reloading

Resource-efficient error-correcting codes that lower the physical-qubit cost per logical qubit

In the run-up to 2028, QuEra continues to stand up successive generations of fault-tolerant systems in-house, each more capable than the last, to perfect the design, accelerate the roadmap, and give strategic partners hands-on access to working fault-tolerant environments ahead of broader release.

Preparing for the Fault-Tolerant Era

"Waiting until 2028 to build a quantum strategy is a competitive risk," said Yuval Boger, Chief Commercial Officer at QuEra. "The algorithms that will harness fault-tolerant systems at this scale might not yet exist. Given that Libra will be available on the cloud in 2028 with a one-in-a-million error rate, the organizations that start co-developing now will be operational on day one, not catching up."

"QuEra's plan to deliver fault-tolerant systems in 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the quantum computing industry. QuEra's approach entails publishing every milestone, validating through peer review, and now offering concrete QC end user engagement paths. This disciplined and visible strategy is what aspiring QC end users in HPC centers and related government programs want to see before committing substantial resources to an emerging technology," said Bob Sorensen, Chief Analyst for Quantum Computing at Hyperion Research.

Learn More

The fault-tolerant era is approaching. There are many ways to learn more and determine if FTQC is right for your organization:

Join the webinar. QuEra leadership will present Libra and additional upcoming systems, customer engagement paths, and answer questions on June 24. Register at www.quera.com/26roadmap .

QuEra leadership will present Libra and additional upcoming systems, customer engagement paths, and answer questions on June 24. Register at www.quera.com/26roadmap . Meet the QuEra team in London (Commercialising Quantum, June 16-17) and Boston (Quantum.Tech World, June 25-26, Booth F12)

in London (Commercialising Quantum, June 16-17) and Boston (Quantum.Tech World, June 25-26, Booth F12) Schedule a private briefing : We reserved a limited number of confidential sessions with QuEra leadership for organizations serious about a multi-year fault-tolerant collaboration. Request yours at https://www.quera.com/ftqc-briefing

: We reserved a limited number of confidential sessions with QuEra leadership for organizations serious about a multi-year fault-tolerant collaboration. Request yours at https://www.quera.com/ftqc-briefing Visit our website at www.quera.com

About QuEra Computing

QuEra is putting quantum to work. As the scientific and commercial leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, we help enterprise innovators leverage quantum to gain competitive advantage, support HPC centers as their users tackle classically intractable problems, and enable government programs to build national and sovereign capabilities. We do this by combining our quantum systems, available on-premises and via the cloud, with application co-design and collaborative research. Born at Harvard and MIT and still advancing together, QuEra builds neutral-atom systems on a public, peer-reviewed path to fault tolerance, and operates globally from Boston, New Mexico, Tokyo, and the United Kingdom. As quantum computing moves from "one day" to "Day One," QuEra delivers practical impact today while leading the path toward large-scale, fault-tolerant systems. See what's possible at www.quera.com

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SOURCE QuEra Computing