The Quantum Market Shifts from Hype to Proof: How Discipline is Reshaping Spending and Sourcing in 2026

The quantum market is shifting from hype-driven investment to proof-driven discipline, as organizations demand evidence of value before committing further capital

Investment is consolidating rather than contracting: 46% of organizations expect flat budgets in 2026, 44% expect increases, and only 10% expect decreases

Advanced organizations are now driven by hitting the "classical wall" rather than fear of missing out, a sign the market is maturing

62% of organizations actively factor sovereignty into procurement decisions; only 5% say it is not a factor at all

Government funding remains the leading driver of quantum investment, cited by 28% of respondents, with government and defense expected to lead commercialization

A specialized talent shortage, particularly in quantum error correction, is now the fourth-largest adoption barrier

BOSTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum computing has entered its show-me phase. Organizations still believe the technology will matter, but they are no longer willing to fund that belief on faith. According to Part 2 of the 2026 Quantum Readiness Report from QuEra Computing, this shift is changing how budgets are set, how technology is procured, and which providers make the shortlist.

The clearest signal of this shift is in spending. Nearly half (46%) of organizations expect their quantum budgets to remain flat in 2026, while 44% anticipate increases and 10% expect decreases. The pattern points to a market in consolidation, where investment continues but is increasingly tied to demonstrated outcomes rather than expectations.

"Buyers want proof, not glossy brochures," said Yuval Boger, Chief Commercial Officer at QuEra Computing. "Organizations are moving from early experimentation to disciplined investment decisions, where budgets are scrutinized, use cases must be justified, and procurement plays a central role."

From FOMO to necessity

The survey reveals a decisive shift away from the "fear of missing out" that characterized earlier investment cycles. Only 9% of respondents cite successful pilot results as the primary driver of increased spending, reinforcing that quantum computing remains largely pre-commercial.

The drivers of investment now vary by organizational maturity. Early-stage organizations still cite competitive pressure and FOMO as their leading motivator. Advanced organizations point to the "classical wall," the point at which conventional computing can no longer handle their most demanding workloads. The market is moving from hype-driven spending to problem-driven spending.

The C-suite reality check

The data also highlights a growing divide between executive leadership and technical teams. Senior decision-makers are significantly less optimistic about increasing quantum budgets than junior researchers and practitioners, reflecting a more cautious approach among those responsible for capital allocation.

This "C-suite reality check" suggests that enthusiasm alone is no longer sufficient to unlock funding. Business cases must demonstrate measurable value and clearer paths to return on investment.

"With nearly 100 quantum companies competing today, executives are asking two questions before they commit," Boger added. "Who has the funding to be here for the long haul, and who has clear scientific proof that their approach works and a credible path to larger machines that deliver real enterprise value?"

Government funding remains the market's foundation

Public sector investment continues to play a defining role in the quantum ecosystem. Government mandates and grant availability are cited as the primary driver of budget increases by 28% of respondents, more than any other factor.

At the same time, government and defense organizations are expected to lead commercialization over the next three years, identified by 24% of respondents as the most likely segment to drive adoption.

Quantum computing is still pre-commercial, and public funding is underwriting the risk that private capital is not yet willing to take on alone.

Sovereignty reshapes a fragmenting global market

The report identifies sovereignty as one of the most consequential shifts in how quantum technology is acquired. 62% of organizations now actively factor sovereignty into procurement decisions, and only 5% say sovereignty is not a factor at all. The fully globalized sourcing model that defined the early years of the industry is giving way to a more stratified one.

Regional divergence is sharp. Organizations in the United States tend to favor performance-led, global sourcing strategies, while those in the European Union place greater emphasis on sovereignty, supply chain resilience, and regional capability building. This is the strongest regional pattern in the dataset, and it suggests that a single global go-to-market strategy will increasingly underperform region-specific approaches.

The talent constraint

A specialized workforce shortage has emerged as the fourth-largest adoption challenge, cited by 37% of respondents, ahead of limited hardware access and immature algorithms. The shortage is particularly acute in quantum error correction, where the global pool of qualified specialists is small and the academic pipeline takes years to expand.

Notably, academic institutions cite workforce shortage at significantly higher rates than technology providers, pointing to an "academic talent paradox" in which universities produce quantum talent but struggle to retain it against well-funded private sector and national lab competition.

Where commercial traction will emerge

Looking ahead, the survey identifies government and defense as the most likely drivers of near-term quantum commercialization (24%), followed by large enterprises (20%) and sectors such as pharmaceuticals and life sciences (11%).

Financial services ranks last at 5%, well below what the early predictions about portfolio optimization and arbitrage would have suggested. The data suggests this sector is waiting for full fault tolerance before re-engaging at scale.

Methodology

The 2026 Quantum Readiness Report was conducted in December 2025 and gathered responses from 291 quantum computing stakeholders across academia, industry, government, and technology providers in more than 25 countries. The survey was conducted by QuEra Computing to assess global perspectives on quantum computing adoption, investment, and market dynamics.

About QuEra Computing

QuEra is putting quantum to work. As the scientific and commercial leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, QuEra helps enterprise innovators leverage quantum to gain competitive advantage, supports HPC centers tackling classically intractable problems, and enables governments to build national capability and sovereign infrastructure. Born at Harvard and MIT, QuEra operates globally from Boston, New Mexico, Tokyo, and the UK, delivering practical impact today while advancing toward large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum systems.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE QuEra Computing