Quest Academy Student Earns National Recognition at 2026 RTX Invention Convention U.S. Nationals

Vibhuti Vikram Wins 2nd Place Nationally, Industry Award, and Patent Application for Innovative Archaeological Technology

PALATINE, Ill., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Academy is proud to celebrate the outstanding achievements of seventh-grade student Vibhuti Vikram, who earned Second Place nationally in the 7th Grade Division at the 2026 RTX Invention Convention U.S. Nationals, held at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

The prestigious national competition welcomed 513 of the nation's top young inventors from across the United States, showcasing groundbreaking solutions to real-world challenges. Quest Academy was honored to have eight students represent the school at this year's event, joining the country's most promising young innovators and problem-solvers. Quest Academy led all Illinois schools in national representation, with eight students qualifying and competing at the RTX Invention Convention U.S. Nationals.

The competition culminated in the Grand Awards Ceremony, where Vibhuti received multiple national honors for her invention, AXIS (Autonomous eXcavation Information System). In addition to earning Second Place in the 7th Grade category, she was awarded the Manufacturing & Tools Industry Award and received a patent application award presented by WilmerHale, recognizing the innovation and commercial potential of her invention.

AXIS is an innovative technology solution designed to transform archaeological excavations by automating the mapping process. The system creates more accurate digital records of excavation layers and artifacts while reducing the time-consuming manual work archaeologists traditionally face in the field.

The invention also generates QR code labels for artifact bags, helping researchers efficiently track, organize, preserve, and archive discoveries. By creating a more reliable documentation system, AXIS helps reduce the risk of artifact loss or theft while improving the accuracy and accessibility of archaeological records.

"Vibhuti's achievement reflects the creativity, perseverance, and intellectual curiosity that define our students," said Dr. Vicki Phelps, Head of School and Executive Director. "To be recognized among the nation's top young inventors is an extraordinary accomplishment. We are incredibly proud of her innovative thinking and her commitment to solving real-world challenges through technology."

Quest Academy's participation in the RTX Invention Convention U.S. Nationals highlights the school's commitment to fostering innovation, critical thinking, and entrepreneurial problem-solving. The success of all eight student representatives demonstrates the strength of Quest Academy's STEM and invention education programs and the remarkable talents of its students.

As Vibhuti's invention continues to gain recognition, her accomplishments serve as an inspiration to aspiring young inventors and underscore the powerful impact students can have when given opportunities to pursue their ideas and create meaningful solutions.

About Quest Academy

Quest Academy is an independent school dedicated to meeting the unique educational needs of gifted students through a challenging, engaging, and supportive learning environment. Through innovative programming and experiential learning opportunities, Quest Academy empowers students to develop their talents, pursue their passions, and become thoughtful leaders and problem-solvers.

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SOURCE Quest Academy