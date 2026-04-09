Quest Academy Appoints Dr. Lynette Breedlove as Head of School

PALATINE, Ill., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Academy, an independent school serving gifted students from Preschool through Grade 8, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lynette Breedlove, Ph.D., as its new Head of School, effective July 1, 2026.

Dr. Breedlove brings extensive experience in gifted education, school leadership, and advocacy for exceptional learners. She most recently served as Director of The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at Western Kentucky University, a nationally recognized residential STEM program for gifted and high-ability students.

Dr. Lynette Breedlove has been appointed the new Head of School and Executive Director of Quest Academy, an independent school for intellectually gifted learners located in Palatine, IL.

"Dr. Breedlove is a visionary leader whose deep commitment to gifted learners aligns powerfully with Quest Academy's mission," said Nader Qaimari, Chair of the Board of Trustees. "Her experience designing and leading specialized programs for exceptional students makes her uniquely suited to guide Quest into its next chapter."

Throughout her career, Dr. Breedlove has held a wide range of roles in education, including special education teacher, classroom teacher, gifted and talented facilitator, and district-level administrator. In her leadership within a public school district, she led the development of a school for highly gifted students, designed specifically to meet their academic and social-emotional needs.

A recognized leader in the field, Dr. Breedlove has served in key roles in national and state organizations supporting gifted education, including the National Association for Gifted Children and the Council for Exceptional Children. She is a past Board President of the Texas Association for the Gifted and Talented and continues to serve as a leader in the Kentucky Association for Gifted Education.

"I am honored to join Quest Academy, a school deeply committed to nurturing the whole child and supporting the unique potential of gifted learners," said Dr. Breedlove. "I look forward to partnering with faculty, families, and students to build on Quest's strong foundation and continue advancing excellence in gifted education."

Dr. Breedlove holds a master's degree in Gifted and Talented Education from the University of St. Thomas in Houston and a doctorate in Educational Psychology from Texas A&M University, with an emphasis on intelligence, creativity, and giftedness.

Quest Academy, located in Palatine, Illinois, is dedicated to meeting the unique academic, social, and emotional needs of gifted children through differentiated instruction, small class sizes, and a supportive, inquiry-based learning environment.

About Quest Academy

Quest Academy is an independent school for gifted learners serving students from Preschool through Grade 8. The school provides a challenging and nurturing environment designed to support the intellectual curiosity, creativity, and social-emotional development of advanced learners.

Media Contact:

Megan DeBoer

Director of Marketing & Enrollment

Quest Academy

[email protected]

847-202-8035 x408

SOURCE Quest Academy