Quest Diagnostics Now the Largest Clinical Reference Lab to Extend Oncology Test Access Through OncoEMR MPI

American Oncology Network (AON) and other community oncology providers launching now as part of a pilot program that provides access to Haystack MRD

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced it is integrating its Haystack MRD® ctDNA test and Comprehensive Genomic Profiling services for solid tumor cancers within OncoEMR®, an electronic health record (EHR) from Flatiron Health, via a pilot program with American Oncology Network (AON) and other community oncology providers. Flatiron Health is a leading healthtech company dedicated to expanding the possibilities of point-of-care solutions in oncology.

Quest is the largest clinical reference lab to integrate oncology tests in OncoEMR using the opt-in OncoEMR Molecular Profiling Integration (MPI) ordering feature, which is designed to support the specialized test ordering requirements of comprehensive molecular tests. Once completed, the integration will enable 4,700 clinicians across the Flatiron network of 1,600 community-based cancer care locations in the United States to quickly access the Quest services.

"At Flatiron, we're focused on helping oncology teams get the answers they need to deliver the best possible care," said Quincy Weatherspoon, Chief Network Officer, US Point of Care, Flatiron Health. "By integrating Quest's advanced oncology services directly into existing workflows, we're making it easier for physicians to access critical testing insights without adding complexity to their day. This collaboration helps reduce administrative burden so clinicians can spend less time navigating processes and more time focused on caring for patients with cancer."

Molecular oncology testing often involves dozens or even hundreds of individual genetic biomarkers, which can complicate ordering workflows and producing long, complex results reports. The use of OncoEMR MPI will enable providers to set up accounts for Quest services faster, order tests with fewer steps, and receive easy-to-understand reports within their daily EHR workflows.

Select providers can now order and receive results from Quest using the OncoEMR MPI capability as part of a pilot program. Among the pilot customers is American Oncology Network (AON), a leader in community oncology with more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. Nearly 200 AON sites now have access to OncoEMR MPI and can use it to order the Quest tests. Quest plans to launch the full OncoEMR MPI integration to providers nationwide in the second half of the year.

"At AON, our aim is to provide comprehensive support, ancillary services and practice management benefits to help community physicians to make cancer care better. Empowering them to use OncoEMR MPI via Quest Diagnostics is an important step in that mission," said Dr. Brian Mulherin, Medical Director at AON. "Under this arrangement, our rapidly growing network of physicians can quickly and easily order Quest's innovative cancer tests, such as Haystack MRD, to help guide patient care."

Providers in the pilot now have access to some of Quest's most innovative cancer tests, including Haystack MRD, a highly accurate circulating-tumor DNA (ctDNA) minimal residual disease (MRD) test for solid tumor cancers. In addition, the company's Comprehensive Genomic Profiling portfolio includes several panels that use advanced sequencing to identify up to 530 genes associated with therapy response, providing physicians with necessary insights to determine appropriate treatment for their patients.

"At Quest Diagnostics, we strive to provide comprehensive cancer services that empower providers to work with patients to make optimal care decisions," said Asia Chang, Vice President and General Manager, Oncology at Quest Diagnostics. "We know that positive outcomes in oncology start with excellent diagnostics, but they don't stop there. We're looking forward to providing oncologists at AON and other organizations a single-source ordering and results solution via OncoEMR MPI, as well as the world-class expertise they've come to expect from Quest."

Quest's integration of OncoEMR MPI reflects the company's strategy to make testing simpler and smarter, including through the use of specialized IT and EHR technologies. Last summer, the company began to offer its Haystack MRD test through the Epic Aura platform and now provides a range of specialized tests, from prenatal screening to Alzheimer's disease, through the platform.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics works across healthcare to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We connect people, from clinicians to consumers, with laboratory insights that illuminate a path to better health. With a focus on delivering smarter, simpler testing, we help reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, empower healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics serves half the physicians and hospitals in the United States and one in three American adults each year, and our nearly 57,000 employees work together to deliver diagnostic insights that inspire actions to transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health transforms cancer care and research through a unified, global oncology engine powered by expert-validated AI and deep clinical and scientific expertise. Built from the experiences of millions of patients across the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, our real-world evidence informs the research, regulatory, commercial, and treatment decisions shaping oncology today. In the US, our point-of-care technology empowers clinicians to deliver smarter, more connected care while generating deeper insights that help advance cancer research. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com more information, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics