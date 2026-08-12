Quest Technology Management Wins Telarus Top Engagement 2025 Award

Quest Recognized for Outstanding Service, Expertise and Impact for Technology Advisors in 2025

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Technology Management has been named the recipient of the Telarus Top Engagement 2025 at the 2026 Telarus Partner Summit in Dallas, Texas. The honor recognizes Quest's outstanding 2025 contributions, including its deep technical expertise, collaborative support and commitment to helping the Telarus advisor community solve complex customer challenges.

Quest Technology Management - Top Engagement 2025

Throughout 2025, Quest distinguished itself by giving Telarus technology advisors access to enterprise-level technology, managed services and professional expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, infrastructure and consulting. Quest works alongside advisors from the earliest stages of an opportunity through implementation and ongoing management, providing training, solution design and delivery support that helps advisors expand their capabilities, pursue larger engagements and build lasting customer relationships.

"This recognition reflects the trust that Telarus and its technology advisors place in our team," said Tim Burke, CEO of Quest Technology Management. "Our role is to give advisors the technical depth, practical guidance and delivery resources they need to confidently take on complex opportunities. We are proud of what we accomplished together in 2025 and look forward to helping even more advisors grow their businesses and deliver exceptional outcomes for their customers."

Quest's vendor-neutral approach gives technology advisors the flexibility to recommend the right solution for each customer's needs. Through technical expertise spanning cloud, cybersecurity, infrastructure and consulting, the company helps advisors support customers across a wide range of technology engagements. Training and educational resources further equip advisors to navigate complex customer conversations and grow their capabilities.

"Telarus is proud to honor Quest Technology Management as the recipient of the Telarus Top Engagement 2025, recognizing their leadership in innovation, education, and collaborative support across the channel," said Richard Murray, Chief Commercial Officer of Telarus. "Their work in 2025 empowered our technology advisors to win more business and deliver greater value to customers. We congratulate Quest Technology Management and all the award winners for their outstanding impact."

Click Top Suppliers Awarded at Telarus 2026 Partner Summit to learn more about the 2025 Telarus award winners.

About Quest Technology Management:

Quest is a trusted leader in providing innovative IT and cybersecurity solutions, helping businesses navigate the complexities of today's digital landscape. With a strong commitment to delivering tailored, proactive services, Quest empowers organizations across various industries to safeguard their data and optimize their technology infrastructure. Their expert team combines deep technical expertise with a forward-thinking approach to ensure clients stay ahead of emerging threats. Quest continues to be a go-to partner for businesses seeking reliable, scalable and secure technology solutions. To learn more, visit https://questsys.com/.

About Telarus:

Telarus, a leading global technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to fueling technology advisor growth through deep market insights, channel expertise, and an unmatched suite of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables the modern advisor to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact. To learn more or become a partner, go to www.telarus.com/become-a-partner.

Quest Technology Management Media Contact:

Brittney Houser

Interdependence

[email protected]

561-602-8295

SOURCE Quest Technology Management