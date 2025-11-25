Sub-Minute Breaches Meet Their Match: Quest and Crytica Strengthen Edge Security

Quest Technology and Crytica Security Partner to Address Sub-Minute Breach Speeds in IoT and OT Environments

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Technology Management, a leading global technology management firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Crytica Security to address the growing threat landscape in operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) environments, where breach speeds and costs have reached unprecedented levels, and traditional security tools leave critical blind spots.

The urgency is measurable as median breakout time has decreased to just 62 minutes, with some attacks now reaching lateral movement in under one minute. Additionally, the average cost of an IoT-related data breach now exceeds $4.5 million, and the average dwell time for undetected threats stands at 10 days—an eternity when attackers can move laterally in minutes.

Quest will offer bundled Crytica-powered IoT protection within its managed security portfolio. The collaboration is designed to deliver faster detection, containment and remediation of advanced threats in distributed and resource-constrained environments where traditional detection tools are the weakest.

"Together with Crytica, we're closing the IoT gap, bringing never-before-seen speed to threat detection and response, so our customers stay resilient and ahead of what's next," said Adam Burke, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at Quest Technology Management. "The collaboration delivers innovation where it's most needed, and together, Quest and Crytica are setting a new standard for edge cybersecurity and business continuity."

"Crytica's unique and patented solution fits beautifully into the challenging environments typical of operational technology systems used by utilities around the world," said C. Kerry Nemovicher, Ph.D., Founder, CEO, and President of Crytica Security. "Using a probe with a footprint of around 100 kilobytes—rather than megabytes—our technology excels at continuously detecting abnormal system activity."

The Quest–Crytica partnership represents a significant step forward in securing distributed and resource-constrained environments, giving organizations faster detection, improved resilience and comprehensive protection across their IoT and OT networks.

Quest is a trusted leader in providing innovative IT and cybersecurity solutions, helping businesses navigate the complexities of today's digital landscape. With a strong commitment to delivering tailored, proactive services, Quest empowers organizations across various industries to safeguard their data and optimize their technology infrastructure. Their expert team combines deep technical expertise with a forward-thinking approach to ensure clients stay ahead of emerging threats. Quest continues to be a go-to partner for businesses seeking reliable, scalable and secure technology solutions. To learn more, visit https://questsys.com/.

Crytica Security is the first patented, multi-mesh, survivable Rapid Detection & Alert (RDA) solution for malware that can be embedded in industrial control system Operational Technologies (OT), Internet of Things (IoT) devices and Information Technologies (IT) to complement and dramatically improve existing XDR, MDR and EDR cyber defense stacks within government agencies, companies, healthcare institutions and public utilities. For more information, please visit www.cryticasecurity.com.

