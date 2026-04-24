QuickFund Aims to Close the Gap Between Retail Traders and Capital Access

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Apr. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickFund AI, a capital access program within the TruTrade ecosystem, is gaining attention for its approach to helping retail traders access funded trading accounts through a more structured and streamlined process.

Designed to simplify what has traditionally been a fragmented and complex path, QuickFund AI provides users with a defined framework to qualify for and obtain access to trading capital. The program focuses on reducing friction in the funding process while maintaining clear requirements and structured progression.

"Access to capital has long been one of the biggest barriers for retail traders," said a Brian Nutt (Co-Founder of TruTrade). "QuickFund AI was built to provide a more direct and structured path for users looking to scale beyond personal account limitations."

QuickFund AI connects users with opportunities to pursue funded trading accounts, allowing them to participate in markets with greater capital allocation than they may have independently. The program emphasizes a process-driven approach, guiding users through each step required to meet funding criteria.

As interest in funded trading programs continues to grow, many retail participants are seeking clearer and more reliable ways to access larger trading capital. QuickFund AI addresses this demand by offering a more defined pathway, reducing uncertainty often associated with traditional evaluation processes.

As part of the broader TruTrade ecosystem, QuickFund AI aligns with the company's focus on structured execution and system-based trading. Users who access funded accounts can integrate their trading activity within a framework designed to support consistency and risk management.

The program is designed to be accessible to a wide range of users, offering a clear path forward for those seeking to move from smaller, self-funded trading toward larger capital participation. By focusing on structure and accessibility, QuickFund AI aims to remove uncertainty from the funding process.

As trading participation continues to expand, QuickFund AI positions itself as a solution for bridging the gap between retail participation and access to capital, providing a more defined route for users looking to grow their trading capabilities.

For more information, visit https://quickfund.ai

About QuickFund AI:

QuickFund AI is a is a proprietary funding platform that empowers traders with institutional-grade capital. Through TruTrade's AI ecosystem, QuickFund AI enables users to scale their trading capabilities, manage risk with greater precision, and access funded accounts built for consistent, professional-level results.

SOURCE TruTrade