Quintara Biosciences Relocates Boston Lab to Strengthen Service Capacity and Operational Readiness

BOSTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a strategic step to better support growing demand and strengthen future service capacity, Quintara Biosciences announced that its Boston area laboratory has relocated to Watertown, Massachusetts and is fully operational as of June 1. Backed by more than 20 years of sequencing experience, five service sites, and a nationwide network of more than 1,000 sample drop boxes, the move reinforces Quintara's commitment to serving as a reliable sequencing and molecular biology partner while providing a stronger operating base for fast service, reliable turnaround, and future service growth.

Lab Space - Quintara Biosciences

Watertown was selected for its position within Greater Boston's life science corridor while supporting the service commitments that define Quintara's Boston operations, including overnight turnaround for most sequencing services, same-day local sample pickup, weekend service, and responsive support for routine, high-volume molecular biology workflows.

"Greater Boston has long been one of Quintara's core regions, and it will remain a major focus for us," said Daniel Wang, CEO of Quintara Biosciences. "Our key services like whole plasmid sequencing, amplicon sequencing, and RNA sequencing support workflows that are routine for many research labs, and the region's pace of research makes speed, consistency, and reliable execution especially important. The Watertown lab gives us a stronger foundation to meet those expectations with fast turnaround, cost efficiency, and dependable delivery."

Throughout the transition, Quintara maintained sample pickup and service delivery while managing the relocation as a phased operational project.

"Relocating an active sequencing laboratory requires careful control over sample handling, instrument readiness, and turnaround commitments," said Eric Lu, CTO. "Our focus was to maintain service continuity while making sure key instruments, sample workflows, and production readiness were brought back online in a controlled and timely manner."

The new Watertown lab provides expanded space with clearer functional zoning across laboratory, administrative, and collaboration areas. More defined operating space for key service lines, including Sanger sequencing, NGS, Nanopore sequencing, and DNA preparation, supports more organized sample intake, clearer team handoff, improved storage and resource planning, and stronger documentation control. These changes are designed to support traceability, consistent execution, and reliable data delivery as service demand continues to grow.

Quintara Biosciences is a nationwide provider of genomics and molecular biology services, offering sequencing, cloning, and gene synthesis solutions for academic, biotech, and pharmaceutical clients. With labs in Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Houston, Quintara delivers fast, reliable, and cost-effective services designed around customer needs. www.quintarabio.com

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SOURCE Quintara Biosciences