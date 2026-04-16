Quintara Biosciences Introduces AmpValue: $4.99 Full-Length Nanopore Amplicon Sequencing

Optimized workflow ensures complete terminal coverage and overnight results for high-throughput screening.

BOSTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quintara Biosciences today announced the launch of AmpValue, a new high-throughput nanopore-based amplicon sequencing service. AmpValue delivers full-length reads at a flat price of $4.99 per sample, coupled with guaranteed overnight turnaround to meet the rapid pace of modern biotechnology research.

Unlike traditional transposase-based methods that mandate random fragmentation and result in terminal sequence loss, AmpValue employs a ligation-based library preparation to sequence amplicons in their intact, linear state. This protocol yields complete end-to-end terminal coverage, accommodates amplicons as short as 200 bp, and utilizes an analytical pipeline capable of generating up to three distinct consensus sequences from a single sample.

"We recognized the immense advantages of nanopore technology and have strategically applied it to fill a persistent gap in the amplicon sequencing market," said Daniel Wang, CEO of Quintara Biosciences. "We are removing the technical and financial barriers to ensure that high-fidelity, full-length data is seamlessly integrated into every scientist's daily workflow, available every day."

AmpValue is strategically positioned to accelerate core molecular biology workflows:

Complex Cloning and Insert Verification: Overcomes the limitations of traditional Sanger sequencing by easily resolving primer dependency issues and complex secondary structures like hairpins.

Overcomes the limitations of traditional Sanger sequencing by easily resolving primer dependency issues and complex secondary structures like hairpins. CRISPR and Gene Editing Analysis: Provides full-length interrogation of genomic loci to accurately characterize indels and mixed allele populations in heterozygous lines.

Provides full-length interrogation of genomic loci to accurately characterize indels and mixed allele populations in heterozygous lines. High-Throughput Genotyping: Offers a scalable, rapid solution for large-scale screening without compromising data integrity.

The launch also strengthens Quintara Biosciences' broader amplicon sequencing portfolio across Sanger, NGS, and Nanopore-based platforms, giving researchers more options to match project needs with the right balance of speed, data quality, and cost. AmpValue is also well-suited for rollout across Quintara's multi-site network, helping the company bring this service to more local markets while making better use of its existing lab and logistics capabilities.

Quintara Biosciences is a nationwide provider of genomics and molecular biology services, offering sequencing, cloning, and gene synthesis solutions for academic, biotech, and pharmaceutical clients. With labs in Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Houston, Quintara delivers fast, reliable, and cost-effective services designed around customer needs.

To learn more, visit: https://www.quintarabio.com/nanopore-sequencing-service/amplicon-sequencing/

Media Contact: Flora Zhang, 858-888-2878, [email protected]

SOURCE Quintara Biosciences