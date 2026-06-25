Qurrent Launches AI BPO Platform to Automate Mission-Critical Finance Operations for CFOs

With over 13 million tasks executed in production across Accounts Payable, FP&A, month-end close operations, Qurrent provides finance leaders capacity and velocity with fully managed digital workforces delivering results in weeks, not quarters.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qurrent, the AI Business Process Outsourcer (BPO) purpose-built for finance leaders, today announced the formal launch of its AI BPO platform for Chief Financial Officers (CFOs).

Qurrent deploys fully managed digital workforces that run mission-critical finance operations end-to-end, including Procure-to-Pay, Order-to-Cash, close and reconciliation, and FP&A operations, without the headcount, attrition, or quality drift of traditional BPOs.

At a moment when CFOs face simultaneous pressure to reduce back-office costs, avoid adding headcount, and demonstrate real AI ROI on the P&L, Qurrent offers a fundamentally different model: SLA-backed outcomes, audit-ready transparency, and deployment measured in weeks rather than quarters.

"CFOs tell us the same thing: they're being asked to get more efficient, and the AI investments they've made haven't shown up on the P&L yet," said Colin Wiel, Co-Founder and CEO of Qurrent. "We built Qurrent to change that. You don't need perfect data, documented SOPs, or an AI team. You need a partner that runs the work for you, end to end."

Proven in Production

Qurrent has spent three years building and operating digital workforces in production environments, accumulating a track record that includes:

$1.5 billion in payments processed annually

2.7M AI agents deployed across customer workflows

13M+ operational tasks executed in production, with volume growing more than 5x since November 2025

Case Study: $1.5 Billion in Annual Partner Payouts for Leading Ad Tech Company

One of Qurrent's most complex and high-stakes deployments involved a pioneering ad tech company managing approximately $2 billion in annual partner payouts across 121 external partners, 8 channels, and 23 legal entities. Roughly 80% of its revenue was dependent upon the accuracy and timeliness of those payments.

The finance team was running the entire operation manually. Contract terms were entered by hand, and Excel macros were calculating approximately $150 million per month in payouts with a limited audit trail and significant risk at every step.

Qurrent deployed five interconnected digital workforces as a single unified payout engine: contract ingestion, deal configuration, payment calculations, liability tracking, and anomaly detection. The results were transformational.

100% calculation accuracy

84% faster contract management

97% faster calculations

Live in less than two months

AI BPO vs. Traditional BPO

Traditional BPOs require months of process discovery before work begins and deliver limited visibility into outcomes once it does. Qurrent configures and deploys in weeks, operates the workforce on the client's behalf, and continuously improves over time. Outcomes are guaranteed by SLAs. The result is a finance operation that scales without adding headcount and improves over time rather than degrading.

About Qurrent

Qurrent is an AI BPO for Chief Financial Officers. The company deploys fully managed digital workforces that run mission-critical finance operations end-to-end, delivering SLA-backed outcomes, audit-ready transparency, and weeks-to-value deployment without the headcount, attrition, or quality drift of traditional BPOs. To learn more or book a 90-minute working session, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Qurrent