The Enterprises Winning the Next Decade Will Run on Digital Workforces -- Qurrent Raises $15M to Make That Happen

Qurrent , the pioneer of autonomous digital workforces, today announced the close of a $15 million Series A funding round led by Cervin Ventures with participation by Streamlined Ventures. The round comes on the heels of explosive customer momentum: the company has executed over 6 million operational tasks in production - a number that has nearly tripled since November 2025 - driven by rapid expansion among existing customers and new enterprise adoption across finance, supply chain, legal, and property management.

While the prevailing AI narrative focuses on copilots and assistants that wait for human instruction, Qurrent is building something categorically different: autonomous digital workers that own complex back-office functions end to end. If a business has a documented standard operating procedure for invoice collection, supply chain reconciliation, vendor payments, or any other operational function, for instance, Qurrent can onboard a digital workforce to own it, fully managed, with performance guarantees written directly into the contract.

The results in production are striking. A major ad tech platform processes over $100 million in monthly partner payments in under 30 minutes, down from 25 days. A leading law firm has eliminated manual invoice collection entirely. A property investment firm saved over 18,000 hours of reconciliation work and reduced operational costs by more than $800,000 in a single year using Qurrent's digital workers handling lease renewals, move-out requests, and property management at scale.

"We were very deliberate in choosing the right investor to help us scale. We chose Cervin Ventures because they share our vision for how AI will evolve the nature of work -- not with narrow point solutions, but with digital workers custom-built to tackle complex operations."

-- Colin Wiel, Co-founder and CEO, Qurrent

"Qurrent is harnessing the power of AI models and delivering measurable margin improvement to enterprises. With every model improvement, their service becomes better, faster, and cheaper, enabling their customers to outpace their competition."

-- Neeraj Gupta, Co-founder and General Partner, Cervin Ventures

"We've evolved our operating model and driven greater operational efficiency by embedding AI and automation across Yahoo. Qurrent has helped us deploy a trusted digital workforce that scales with our business, empowering our teams to focus on the work that drives the greatest impact."

-- Matt Sanchez,Chief Operating Officer, Yahoo

The funding will be used to accelerate enterprise expansion and deepen Qurrent's platform capabilities. For more information, visit qurrent.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT QURRENT

Qurrent provides fully managed, autonomous digital workforces that execute complex back-office operations across finance, supply chain, procurement, and more. Unlike AI tools that require customers to build and maintain their own automations, Qurrent owns the deployment, management, and ongoing performance of the digital workers -- and contractually guarantees outcomes via SLAs. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and poised for growth. Learn more at qurrent.com.

